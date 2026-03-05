By Cristina Laila

March 6, 2026

A war powers resolution to restrain President Trump’s action in Iran failed in the Senate in a 47-53 vote.

GOP Senator Rand Paul broke ranks and voted to restrict President Trump.

Democrat Senator John Fetterman voted with the Republicans to block the war powers resolution.

The Hill reported:

Senate Republicans Defeat Measure to Halt Iran Strikes Despite Growing Anxieties

Senate Republicans voted largely along party lines Wednesday to defeat a bipartisan War Powers resolution to halt military action against Iran, even though a number of GOP senators are voicing concerns about the lack of a clear game plan for ending the conflict.

The motion to discharge the resolution from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee failed by a vote of 47-53.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), who regularly opposes deploying U.S. armed forces in foreign conflicts, was the only Republican to vote to advance the measure.

Two key moderate Republicans, Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), who faces a tough re-election, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), whose political base includes Democrats and moderates in Alaska, both voted to block the resolution even as both included notes of caution about the operation.

The US and Israel struck Iran over the weekend in a joint operation dubbed ‘Operation Epic Fury.’

Iran’s Supreme Leader and more than 40 senior Iranian Regime officials were killed in the strikes.

The US has sunk more than 20 Iranian ships and destroyed Iranian drones.

READ MORE:

Vice President Vance Casts Tie-Breaking Vote to Kill Venezuela War Powers Resolution in the Senate

U.S. Orders Evacuations as Iran Threatens Retaliation, Raising Fears of Imminent Strike

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Senate rejected a bipartisan War Powers Resolution on March 4, 2026, that aimed to restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to conduct further military operations against Iran without explicit congressional approval.

The measure, invoked under the 1973 War Powers Act, would have required the president to notify Congress within 48 hours of deploying forces and end operations within 60 days unless authorized otherwise.

The procedural vote to advance the resolution failed 47-53, falling largely along party lines, with Democrats pushing for the restraint and nearly all Republicans opposing it.

This vote occurred amid ongoing U.S.-Israeli military strikes on Iran, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, which has involved extensive airstrikes surpassing the scale of the 2003 Iraq campaign.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.