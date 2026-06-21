By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

June 22, 2026

The Department of War is quietly investigating whether Deep State provocateurs deliberately and maliciously infected a Basic Military Training Wing at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas, with influenza, weeks after Pete Hegseth nullified the armed forces’ longstanding flu shot mandate.

“160 suddenly getting sick—in the middle of a scorching spring? It doesn’t seem natural,” a confidential source told us.

About a week ago, a pervasive illness disrupted the 37th Air Wing’s training schedule. One by one, trainees developed flu-like symptoms—fever, chills, body aches, and extreme fatigue—and reported to sick call, military slang for a designated period (usually before first formation) when service members report to the medical unit for evaluation of injury or illness.

Historically, lazy, undisciplined service members abused sick call as an excuse to duck responsibilities, be they physical fitness training or a room inspection.

So when Patient 0, a 19-year-old trainee, collapsed during a two-mile jog complaining of nausea, muscle fatigue, and ear-piercing headaches, his military training instructors (MTIs) thought he was slacking.

Within hours, however, a dozen more trainees reported feeling violently ill, hacking up viscous, olive-colored phlegm and running low-to-mid grade fevers, symptoms that puzzled clinicians at Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center, the base’s hospital, staffed by the 59th Medical Wing.

The sick were evaluated—nasal swabbed—for influenza, and all cultures were positive, even though three of the then-13 had voluntarily been vaccinated against influenza during their first days of basic training.

To mitigate contagion, they were removed from training and placed in an isolation ward.

Nevertheless, sickness spread precipitously throughout the 37th Air Wing, where trainees are billeted in squad bay-style dormitories where virulent germs, especially airborne, highly transmissible ones, easily find unsuspecting hosts.

It took only 12 days for the virus to contaminate the wing and put 160 trainees out of commission, compromising the military’s readiness posture and alarming disease detectives who questioned why a wintertime ailment selectively struck one training wing on a base that supported a population of 45,000 people.

“To say it’s irregular is an understatement, Dr. Stephen Giles, a virologist at Lackland, told Real Raw News.

“Influenza A and B are seasonal—fall and winter ailments. Warm weather kills influenza. Yes, a few cases pop up here and there, but not rampant infection, and not among an isolated group where 30% are vaccinated. It’s unnatural, never seen in the history of medical science.”

Bedridden patients, he said, were offered the antiviral drug Tamiflu, but justifiable distrust of Big Pharma prompted many to refuse the therapy; instead, they requested doses of ivermectin.

“We typically don’t stock ivermectin but procured some. And the trainees who took showed rapid signs of improvement,” Dr. Giles said.

“Still, we had an aberrant crisis—influenza is communicable, but it doesn’t thrive in warm weather—and not in humid, Texas heat. And if we did, we’d be staring down a base-wide pandemic instead of one isolated training wing. I’m a board-certified doctor, 40 years’ experience, never witnessed anything like this, even through Biden’s Scaredemic.”

Despite the war secretary’s controversial move, our source noted that 35% of new trainees have asked for a flu shot, which manufacturers say confers about 70% protection; If true, the vaccine is less efficacious than advertised or, possibly, responsible for the outbreak.

Without fail, every winter, perfectly healthy people fall ill after getting jabbed.

The Pentagon, though, is assiduously exploring a more sinister potentiality: that Deep Staters desperate to discredit the war secretary purposely sickened trainees by releasing live flu virus into dorms—to generate unfavorable media attention aimed at Hegseth.

No sooner had he rescinded the mandate than the media and Democratic lawmakers excoriated him as recklessly compromising military readiness and jeopardizing the health of fighting forces.

Hegseth, on the other hand, argued he had overturned the universal mandate to restore “body autonomy” and religious freedom to service members after consulting with healthcare luminaries like Dr. Mehmet Oz and HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

When scores of trainees succumbed to what was obviously an airborne contagion, the most transparent administration in American history made the situation a matter of public record.

What the Trump administration hasn’t broadly shared is “circumstantial evidence” alluding to foul play, a Pentagon source told RRN.

“I cannot share what we have right now,” he said, citing an ongoing investigation.

“I can tell you we do have information pointing to a conspiracy to sicken the entire base, but thanks to rapid response teams and our excellent medical professionals, we nipped this in the bud before it got out of control.”

He noted that the illness could’ve spread from base to base nationwide.

As of this writing, one trainee died from respiratory failure on June 17, three days after he reported having flu-like symptoms.

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