Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert Seamans's avatar
Robert Seamans
5d

Ukraine has been the world hub of pedophiles for a very long time. President Putin has ordered interceptions of planes transporting captured children on more than one occasion. Kudos to you Mr. President for attacking this sickening/satanic establishment. May anyone that is/was against this action rot in hell. The world capitol of trafficked children is the USA, and the world capitol of pedophilia is Ukraine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Cmac's avatar
Cmac
5d

You are a disgusting, dirty Russian propagandist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture