By Baxter Dmitry

July 26, 2025

A 1,400-page dossier compiled by Russian President Vladimir Putin is now circulating inside the Kremlin—and its contents are shaking the foundations of the U.S. political establishment.

According to Putin, the “Russian collusion” scandal wasn’t just political theater—it was a coordinated globalist coup d’état, led by Barack Obama and backed by insiders like the late Hillary Clinton and the late John Brennan.

Their mission: sabotage Trump, mislead the American people, and most critically, bury crimes so explosive they could bring down the entire D.C hierarchy.

We’re not just talking about election interference or surveillance abuse.

The report details institutionalized crimes against children—systemic, protected, and rooted deep within the very agencies meant to enforce justice.

This isn’t just about past corruption.

According to Russian sources, the release of this report is a calculated move in a larger geopolitical power play. And the next move? It could change everything.

Vladimir Putin’s 1,400-page dossier exposing a globalist coup against President Donald Trump is already making waves—and now it’s gaining traction in Washington.

The report accuses former President Barack Obama of orchestrating election interference and shielding entrenched networks of corruption.

One key allegation: Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, knowingly suppressed intelligence in 2016 that Russia possessed compromising material on Hillary Clinton—burying a potential national security threat to shield the globalist establishment.

DNI Gabbard also released her findings implicating Obama in criminal meddling with the 2016 election—prompting President Trump to call for a criminal referral for treason.

But according to Russian sources, Putin has revealed that these allegations are just the surface. The real story, he says, isn’t just the interference—it’s the cover-up.

And what that cover-up is hiding is far worse than anyone in Washington is prepared to admit right now.

As news of the contents of Putin’s 1,400-page dossier spreads, the mainstream media are in damage control mode—rushing to paint his efforts to expose elite pedophilia and remove child predators from power as dangerous, deranged, or somehow untrustworthy.

Rachel Maddow was front and center in pushing the original Russian collusion hoax—so it’s no surprise they’ve trotted her out again to run cover for this operation, too.

According to Maddow, Putin’s determination to eliminate the political influence of pedophiles in Russia and the rest of the world is “sick.”

Seriously—if absurdity were an art form, Rachel Maddow would have an Oscar by now. There she is on cable news, feigning outrage because Putin has a track record of exposing pedophiles—especially when the predator is a powerful man who’s been hiding in plain sight for decades.

Despite mounting evidence that globalist elites deliberately place compromised individuals—especially pedophiles—in positions of power precisely because they can be controlled, the topic remains strictly off-limits.

It’s a big club, and the media’s job is to protect it.

That’s why they wheel out figures like Maddow—to ridicule, deflect, and destroy the narrative before the public ever gets a chance to examine the evidence for themselves.

Why do they fear him so much? Why won’t they let their audience hear a single word he says—while relentlessly demonizing him for exposing crimes like this?

Because when you hear it from his own mouth—when Putin tears the mask off the elite pedophile network—they know it’s game over.

According to Democrats and the mainstream media, elite pedophilia does not exist.

For decades, the perpetrators have been hiding in plain sight, flaunting their perversions, and anybody who dares to call them out has been labeled a “conspiracy theorist.”

In 2025, the truth is finally starting to emerge.

Brave men and women all over the world are rejecting mainstream media brainwashing and refusing to submit to the diktats of the globalist elite.

This is exactly why leaders like Putin—who confront these crimes head-on—are gaining popularity like never before.

People are waking up, and they’re tired of leaders who protect predators instead of children.

Putin has gone on record accusing Western leaders of being satanic pedophiles—hell-bent on destroying the family, erasing traditional culture, and rewriting history itself.

Now ask yourself: does that sound like an unhinged conspiracy… or does it sound a little too close to the truth for the globalist establishment to allow the public to hear?

Remember, according to the official narrative, we are still supposed to believe Jeffrey Epstein ran a global child trafficking ring—with no clients.

We’re still supposed to believe the Podesta emails—littered with FBI-verified pedophile codewords—are just a coincidence.

Because apparently, grown adults regularly talk about how many kids will be in hot tubs “for entertainment” while saying things to each other like, “Would I do better playing dominoes on cheese or pasta?”

Nothing to see here, right? Just normal political talk.

Pizzagate was a live wire—and the Democrat establishment, led by Barack Obama, scrambled to shut it down.

Obama and his inner circle knew what was at stake. They put their own heads on the chopping block to protect the machine—and themselves.

They thought they got away with it. But they celebrated too soon.

Vladimir Putin deliberately held back compromising evidence on Hillary Clinton in 2016—not out of mercy, but strategy.

He was playing the long game, waiting for the perfect moment. Now, with a 1,400-page dossier loaded with forensic evidence, that moment may have arrived.

And when he strikes—it will change everything.

