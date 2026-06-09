By Vishwam Sankaran

June 9, 2026

Scientists have found tailoring the intake of vitamin D in patients diagnosed with heart disease can dramatically cut the risk of heart attacks.

The finding suggests individualizing Vitamin D doses for patients based on their blood levels rather than administering uniform “one-size-fits-all” doses as has been done commonly until now.

Vitamin D is a hormone mainly synthesized in the skin via sunlight exposure and is known for its positive effects on inflammation and heart health.

Widespread vitamin D insufficiency and the growing burden of heart disease globally emphasize the need for simple, cost-effective interventions to reduce death risk.

While low Vitamin D concentration is linked to adverse heart disease outcomes, intervention studies until now have yielded inconsistent results, researchers say.

Now, scientists call for tailoring vitamin D intake for each patient to achieve optimal circulating levels as a key strategy to mitigate heart disease risk.

“Our results suggest that targeting vitamin D supplementation based on blood levels can significantly diminish the risk of subsequent heart attacks,” said epidemiologist Heidi T May from Intermountain Health.

“This approach demands a personalized, vigilant clinical protocol that diverges from the traditional fixed-dose model,” said Dr May, an author of the study presented at the American Heart Association’s Scientific Sessions 2025.

Researchers recommend a rigorous monitoring protocol which adjusts Vitamin D supplementation every three months.

The latest clinical trial assessed 630 adult participants diagnosed with acute heart disease at Intermountain Medical Center in Utah for a six-year period, with an average follow-up of just over four years.

Nearly half had a history of prior heart attack.

Over 85 per cent of participants initially had suboptimal Vitamin D levels below 40 nanograms per millilitre (ng/mL) of blood, underscoring widespread insufficiency of the hormone in this population.

Researchers grouped the participants randomly into two groups – one, which received standard care without Vitamin D level management, and another treatment arm, which underwent serial blood testing and personalized dosing of the hormone to surpass the 40 ng/mL threshold safely.

Scientists found that the treatment group experienced a 52 per cent reduction in the risk of recurrent heart attacks compared to controls.

These findings mark one of the most significant effect sizes reported in recent Vitamin D cardiovascular research, researchers noted.

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BOTTOMLINE

Researchers at Intermountain Health ran a randomized trial (presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions in November 2025) with 630 adults who had just survived a heart attack.

About 87–90% started with low vitamin D levels (<40 ng/mL).

In short: the new TARGET-D findings are promising for heart attack survivors with confirmed low vitamin D, but they don’t overturn the broader evidence that routine supplementation doesn’t dramatically lower risk for most people.

PRACTICAL TAKEAWAY

If you’ve already had a heart attack: Ask your cardiologist about getting your Vitamin D level checked and whether targeted supplementation makes sense for you. It’s simple and cheap, and the study suggests it could help prevent a repeat event when done with monitoring.

For everyone else: There’s no strong evidence that starting vitamin D supplements will “dramatically cut” your heart attack risk if you don’t have deficiency or existing heart disease. Focus on proven basics: not smoking, regular exercise, healthy diet, blood pressure/cholesterol control, and statins or other meds if prescribed.

Safety note: High-dose vitamin D without blood monitoring can cause problems (too much calcium in blood, kidney issues). Always test first and follow medical advice.

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