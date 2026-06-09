Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Stephen Yandek's avatar
Dr. Stephen Yandek
6m

Take Vit D3 with K2 and magnesium. This will direct the calcium to your bones and away from your soft tissue and blood vessels.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture