By Ben Kew

July 14, 2025

The Department of Justice has announced it is dropping charges against Utah plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Moore for helping his patients avoid taking the dodgy COVID vaccines.

Attorney General Pam Bondi announced the decision in a post on the X platform.

“At my direction @TheJusticeDept has dismissed charges against Dr. Kirk Moore,” Bondi wrote.

”Dr. Moore gave his patients a choice when the federal government refused to do so.

He did not deserve the years in prison he was facing. It ends today.”

This decision follows recent reporting by The Gateway Pundit about Dr. Moore and how he was facing 35 years in federal prison for his supposed crimes.

Among his various “crimes” included destroying thousands of vials of mRNA COVID vaccines, providing his patients with fake vaccination cards and injecting saline into children whose parents wanted them to believe they got vaccinated without risking potential side effects.

Moore was first arrested back in 2023 by the criminal Biden regime, who consequently charged him with conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to convert, sell, convey, and dispose of government property, conversion sale, conveyance and disposal of government property and aiding and abetting.

Credit must also go to Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who wrote a letter to the DOJ requesting that they drop charges against Moore, who she described as a “hero.”

“The Covid vaccine kills and injures people, but this brave doctor, who is a veteran by the way, is being prosecuted for helping people avoid tyrannical vaccine mandates under Democrats,” she wrote.

“Big Pharma was given billions of taxpayers’ dollars for experimental COVID-19 vaccines and then the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines were forced on Americans, our military, and our children against their will.”

“Covid vaccines do not stop the spread of Covid and are proven to cause life-threatening myocarditis, miscarriages, strokes, blood clots, and many other issues that many Americans are angrily still dealing with today.”

Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee wrote on X.

But not everyone hails Moore as a hero.

“By allegedly falsifying vaccine cards and administering saline shots to children, this provider not only endangered the health and well-being of a vulnerable population but also undermined public trust,” Curt L. Muller, special agent in charge with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General, said with respect to the case.

READ MORE:

Criminal or hero? Utah surgeon faces up to 35 years in prison for allegedly sabotaging COVID-19 vaccines and issuing fake vaccine cards

Attorney Discovers “Smoking Gun Evidence” that COVID-19 Injections are Pre-meditated Murder.

DIED SUDDENLY: Fauci Lied & Hundreds of Thousands of Children Died: Secret CDC Report confirms over 100k Youngsters ‘Died Suddenly’ in the USA following roll-out of COVID-19 Vaccines

CHILD KILLERS: CDC data show over 118,000 U.S. children died suddenly after Covid jab rollout

President Trump Announces Imminent Nationwide Ban on All COVID Vaccines

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.