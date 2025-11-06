By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

November 5, 2025

President Donald J. Trump last month dismissed and arrested a longtime Secret Service food tester following a startling incident at a posh restaurant in the nation’s capital.

The incident happened at Le Diplomate when Vice President JD Vance noticed an agent—whose responsibilities included testing Trump’s food for poison–in the kitchen sprinkling an unidentified spice on the president’s dinner, Real Raw News has learned.

For reference, whenever the president dines out, he is accompanied by a traditional Secret Service detail, as well as two or three agents who are stationed in the kitchen while culinary experts prepare the president’s meal.

They ensure no unauthorized people enter the kitchen and monitor the chefs, who undergo security checks by the Secret Service and the FBI prior to the president’s arrival.

They also “taste test” every hors d’oeuvre and main course before it leaves the kitchen; if a soup tastes acrid, it never reaches the president’s table; if a steak smells funky or isn’t cooked to perfection, it gets discarded.

This not-so-secret protocol dates back to 1970, when then-President Richard Nixon required agents to sample his cuisine, convinced his perceived enemies were out to poison him, and it’s a tradition President Trump has embraced.

On October 7, President Trump, Melania, JD, Usha, and several White House staffers dined at Le Diplomate, famous for its scrumptious filet mignon, lobster Risotto, and linguine alla vongole.

As is customary, the restaurant cordoned an area for the president and his guests, so they wouldn’t be bushwhacked by journalists or fawning fans seeking autographs.

The Secret Service kept interlopers at bay.

As the maître d seated President Trump and his entourage, two Secret Service agents went ahead to the kitchen.

The president was assured his party’s food would be served within 30 minutes.

However, 45 minutes later, no food had been served, and the people at the table were getting antsy, prompting Stephen Miller, also in attendance, to berate the staff for the delay.

A minute afterward, Vance excused himself, saying he’d visit he kitchen to investigate the holdup.

When Vance set foot in the kitchen, he reportedly saw a Secret Service agent slip something from his jacket sleeve that looked like a saltshaker and dust President Trump’s well-done sirloin with it.

Vance immediately cleared the kitchen, irritating other diners who, too, were famished and awaiting their dinner.

Vance confronted the agent, demanding he “taste test” the steak onto which he had just powdered the president’s feast—but the agent refused and said he had salted President Trump’s steak because the chef had forgotten to do so.

As wise Vance, who knew the president abstained from excess salt because it raised his blood pressure, summoned two agents in the dining area to the kitchen to detain and handcuff the salter.

Meanwhile, President Trump and company were whisked from the restaurant to armored limousines idling nearby. Vance stayed behind.

He reportedly put the screws to the suspect, imploring him to come clean or face the consequences; the profusely sweating agent—not from the kitchen heat — had sprinkled Ricin, a highly potent toxin produced in the seeds of the castor oil plant, on the president’s dish.

“I stand with ANTIFA,” the agent said boldly.

Within minutes, the entire restaurant emptied, and a team of US Army Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Specialists in protective gear descended on Le Diplomate, sealing President Trump’s steak in a plastic evidence bag as FBI agents escorted the suspected poisoner to a federal detainment center.

According to a White House source, the saltshaker indeed contained Risin, mixed with paprika, garlic powder, cayenne pepper, and the good old sodium chloride.

This isn’t the first time President Trump’s dining habits have made headlines.

During his first term, he famously preferred McDonald’s for its consistency and security.

Critics argue this event highlights vulnerabilities in the protective bubble around the Oval Office, while supporters praise Vance’s vigilance as a testament to the administration’s tight-knit team.