By Eren Waris

August 2, 2026

Vice President JD Vance said the Trump administration’s fraud task force has now uncovered $230 billion in alleged fraud and blocked $56 billion from being paid out, marking its biggest accounting of the initiative to date.

The announcement came during President Donald Trump’s Cabinet meeting at Camp David on Friday, July 31.

Vance argued that the administration’s latest figures showed the scale of fraud it says has been identified across federal programs and promised additional enforcement measures.

JD Vance Unveils Latest Fraud Figures

Thanking President Trump for the opportunity to serve, Vance said it had been “an honor to be able to work on fraud” alongside multiple Cabinet officials, describing the effort as a “whole of administration approach.”

“The first is that just since the beginning of the fraud task force that I started under the president’s leadership and direction, we have identified $230 billion of fraud that’s being perpetrated against the American people, and we have halted already $56 billion of that,” Vance said.

He acknowledged that recovering money already paid out remains difficult.

WATCH: Rapid Response 47 on X: “.@VP: “Just since the beginning of the Fraud Task Force that I started under @POTUS’ leadership and direction, we have identified $230 billion of fraud that’s being perpetrated against the American people, and we have halted, already, $56 billion of that. It’s sometimes hard, https://t.co/ZRn3aVUvUf” / X

“It’s sometimes hard once the money has already gone out the door; it’s hard to get it back. But stopping it from going out the door is how we save the American people,” he said.

Vance also announced that the administration would unveil “17 new anti-fraud actions”, saying they would total “about a third of a billion dollars” in addition to the $230 billion the task force has already identified.

VP says Fraud Hurts Taxpayers and Families

Vance said the administration’s focus extended beyond taxpayer losses, arguing that fraud also harms Americans who depend on federal assistance.

He pointed to a Medicaid-administered program that provides neonatal care for low-income mothers and babies, calling it “one of the great things about the United States of America.”

According to Vance, fraudulent operators created false companies and billed for services that were never provided.

“You’ve gotten people who’ve gotten rich by setting up false companies that are providing false services,” he said.

Vance argued the consequences reach beyond government spending.

“So who loses in that equation? Number one, of course, is the American taxpayer that is $230 billion poorer because of the fraud that this country has let go on,” he said.

“But I actually think most importantly is that we’ve seen that program run out of money.”

Administration Promises More Enforcement

Vance said the alleged fraud had left some families unable to receive needed care because resources had been diverted.

“We’ve seen moms and babies unable to access the health care that they need because the fraudsters have gotten rich. That is a disgrace,” he said.

Closing his remarks, Vance credited President Trump with launching the crackdown and pledged that the effort would continue.

“We’ve made a lot of progress, Mr President, in just under a year. We’re going to keep on working at it because we believe the American people deserve to have their money spent, as you and the Congress have directed it,” he said.

READ MORE:

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BOTTOMLINE

Vice President JD Vance announced during a Cabinet meeting at Camp David that the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud (which he chairs under President Trump) has identified $230 billion in fraud against the American people since its formation and has already halted $56 billion of it.

He added that the administration would announce 17 new anti-fraud actions that day totaling about a third of a billion dollars (roughly $300–330 million), on top of the $230 billion already identified.

President Trump signed Executive Order 14395 in March 2026 establishing the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud. Vance serves as chair, with FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson as vice chair.

It coordinates a whole-of-government effort across agencies (including Justice, Treasury, HHS, Agriculture, and others) to improve eligibility verification, implement pre-payment controls, detect fraud patterns, and disrupt schemes in federal benefit programs such as Medicaid, SNAP, Medicare, small-business loans, student aid, and contracts.

The effort builds on earlier actions, including a DOJ National Fraud Enforcement Division, and has previously publicized findings in the tens to low hundreds of billions (e.g., referrals of fraudulent COVID-era loans, Medicaid issues, and provider suspensions).

Independent estimates (such as from the Government Accountability Office) have long put annual federal fraud losses in the range of roughly $233–521 billion.

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