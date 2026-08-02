Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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DTH Pilot's avatar
DTH Pilot
6m

KEEP DIGGING

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Doug Rice's avatar
Doug Rice
2h

So they can find fraud within the government that can't find the fraud Trump is committing on the American public? This is the most corrupt administration in history!

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