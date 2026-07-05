By Finya Swai

July 5, 2026

The United States Postal Service (USPS) on Saturday unveiled a new commemorative stamp honoring the Declaration of Independence as the nation celebrates the U.S.’s 250th anniversary.

The Declaration of Independence Forever stamp, issued in panes of 20, features a vertical design in red, white and blue set against a deep navy background.

The year “1776” runs down the center, with each number rendered in the shape of a white feather quill pen to represent the writing utensils used at the time to draft and sign the founding document.

Unlike previous stamps honoring the nation’s birthday, the design does not depict the document itself, any of the Founding Fathers or significant landmarks, instead opting for a more minimalist tribute.

The design was created by typographer Juan Carlos Pagan under the art direction of longtime USPS designer Greg Breeding.

“The declaration has served as a mission statement for our nation that has inspired generations of Americans to do their part in fulfilling its promises for all,” Lucy Trout, secretary to the Postal Service’s Board of Governors, said in a statement.

“In the 250 years since ratification of that mission statement, the American people have been engaged in a perpetual and honorable battle to make good on that promise,” Trout added.

A first-day-of-issue ceremony for the stamp was held on Saturday at the B. Free Franklin Post Office.

It’s located within Independence National Historical Park in Philadelphia, which is where the “America’s Time Capsule” will be buried later Saturday and sealed for the next 250 years.

The capsule includes contributions from all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and five U.S. territories.

The issuance was part of USPS’s broader commemoration of the nation’s semiquincentennial anniversary, celebrating not only the nation’s founding but also the early history of the postal service itself.

Benjamin Franklin was appointed as the first postmaster general of the United Colonies on July 26, 1775, by the Second Continental Congress.

The Trump administration has released other government initiatives to mark America’s 250th birthday, including a commemorative Social Security card for babies born between July 2 and Dec. 31, 2026, and a limited-edition “Patriot Passport” that features President Trump’s image.

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Postal Service (USPS) officially unveiled and released the Declaration of Independence Forever stamp on July 4, 2026, marking the 250th anniversary (Semiquincentennial) of the United States.

The stamp honors the adoption of the Declaration of Independence on July 4, 1776, which announced the colonies’ break from Great Britain and articulated the principle that governments derive their authority from the consent of the governed.

The year “1776” is prominently stylized, with each numeral formed or accompanied by feather quill pens (a nod to the writing instruments used by the 56 signers).

It includes “1776 forever USA” at the top and “Declaration of Independence” vertically along the side, with “2026” in the upper right.

The stamp is issued in panes/sheets of 20 and is a Forever stamp, meaning it will always be valid for the current First-Class Mail 1-ounce rate (currently priced at $15.60 for a full sheet).

A dedication ceremony took place on July 4, 2026, at the B. Free Franklin Post Office in Philadelphia’s Independence National Historical Park.

This release is part of USPS’s broader America 250 commemorative efforts, which also include other patriotic stamps such as American Icons and Figures of the American Revolution series.

This is a fitting tribute to one of America’s most foundational documents, which continues to inspire democratic ideals worldwide 250 years later.

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