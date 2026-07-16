By JACK TOLEDO

July 16, 2026

The US unleashed more strikes near Tehran on Wednesday night and fired at a ship they accused of trying to break through their blockade on Iran‘s Strait of Hormuz.

Tensions escalated as Iran retaliated early Thursday by issuing drone attacks on US military targets in Bahrain, Kuwait and Jordan.

President Trump threatened to ‘just finish it off’ on Wednesday while speaking at the US Army War College in Pennsylvania.

‘They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle,’ he said about Iran. ‘We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off.’

The American attacks late Wednesday targeted Semnan province, home to Iran’s ballistic missile production facilities and space program, according to state media.

The US military was also forced to defend their naval blockade by firing on a Curacao-flagged oil tanker Belma.

The ship was headed towards the Kharg Island, Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf, and ‘ignored multiple warnings.’ A US aircraft disabled the vessel by striking the ship’s smokestack with a missile, said officials.

The US unleashed more strikes near Tehran and fired at a Curacao-flagged oil tanker, Belma

The strikes came after President Trump issued a threat on Wednesday: ‘They don’t like what we’re doing, and they do want to settle.’ ‘We’ll find out whether or not we settle with them, or we just finish it off’

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, pictured off the shore of Musandam, Oman, July 13

Before the latest strikes, President Trump insisted that Iran was willing to negotiate a peace deal but did not explain further, according to the Associated Press.

US airstrikes hit northern Iran as it disables ship trying to run the blockade

Iranian officials said the strikes by the US have killed more than 35 civilians and wounded more than 300 others.

The latest exchange came as President Trump took time to applaud Iran after an American woman who was ‘wrongly detained’ in 2024 was released from the country.

President Trump showed gratitude in a post on Truth Social on Wednesday, adding that the woman was in ‘good condition’.

‘Iran has allowed an American Citizen, who was wrongfully detained in December of 2024 under the “presidency” of Sleepy Joe Biden, to leave the Country,’ he wrote.

‘She is now safely outside of Iran, and in good condition. The United States of America appreciates this gesture of Goodwill by Iran!’

The woman was identified as Dena Karari, in a post to X by her attorney.

The lawyer, Jared Genser, wrote that Karari had been trapped in Iran since December of 2024 on ‘bogus charges’ before thanking President Trump.

In an interview with Fox News Channel, the president said the US plans to launch at least two more days of strikes against Iran and that such attacks will continue ‘until I say it’s enough’

Three boys play in the shallow water of the Strait of Hormuz as plumes of smoke rise in the background

The President also said this week that the US would be paid a 20 percent tariff for securing safe passage for commercial vessels through the Persian Gulf.

The details of President Trump’s demand were not immediately clear.

President Trump wrote on Truth Social that the US ‘will be, from this point forward, known as “The Guardian of the Hormuz Strait.”’

The President killed the tariff after two days and said on Tuesday that the US will instead agree to ‘massive’ investment deals with the ​Gulf states.

President Trump reportedly met with top military officials in a high-stakes Situation Room meeting on Tuesday to plot a massive military offensive against Iran, three well-placed sources have revealed to Axios.

The plot is expected to dwarf current strikes around the Strait of Hormuz, which has been hammered with airstrikes for four consecutive nights as the war hits its 137th day.

Among those present were Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, White House envoy Steve Witkoff and Joint Chiefs Chairman General Dan Caine.

The gathering of top minds reportedly focused on the blueprint for new strikes on strategic spots inside Iran and additional strikes in the Strait.

US officials confirmed the ultimate goal of the relentless bombardment is to completely dismantle Iran’s capability to launch attacks on shipping vessels in the vital Strait of Hormuz.

President Trump showed gratitude towards Iran in a post to Truth Social on Wednesday afternoon after an American woman was released

The woman was identified as Dena Karari, in a post to X by her attorney

President Trump huddled with top military brass in a high-stakes Situation Room meeting on Tuesday to plot a massive military offensive against Iran that will dwarf current strikes around the Strait of Hormuz

The ongoing American airstrikes have primarily hammered Iran’s critical air defense networks, radar systems, anti-ship missile batteries and drone launch pads.

At least seven ‌personnel were killed in the strikes on a ‌military base in Bampur, Iran overnight, Iran’s ‌army said on Wednesday.

President Trump told Fox News on Tuesday that US forces would ‘hit them very hard tonight, very hard tomorrow night’ in a brutal campaign that won’t stop until he says ‘enough.’

‘I’ll save the energy targets for last, but ultimately we’ll hit energy targets,’ President Trump warned.

‘We’re going to hit them very hard the night after, and then next week it gets really bad for them because next week comes the power plants.’

President Trump also said the US would target bridges next week unless Iran was willing to negotiate a peace deal that included giving up their nuclear ambitions.

He vowed the attacks will continue ‘until I say it’s enough.’

READ MORE:

‘NOW YOU PAY’: President Trump Pounds 140 Targets in Iran in Huge Overnight Blitz after Attack on Ship in Strait of Hormuz as Tehran Fires Back

President Trump’s Blockade Has Choked Off 95% of the Tanker Traffic Around Iran — and Tehran Is Feeling It

President Trump Scraps 20% Hormuz Cargo Toll, says Gulf States to Make ‘Massive’ US Investments

The World Is Quietly Redrawing the Oil Map Around Iran — and Tehran’s Greatest Weapon May Soon Be Worthless

BOTTOMLINE

US Central Command (CENTCOM) carried out new strikes on Iranian targets, extending for the first time in this phase to areas around Tehran (including Semnan province, home to ballistic missile production and space facilities) as well as other provinces such as Sistan and Baluchestan, Hamedan, Hormozgan, and others.

Separately, US forces targeted a Curacao-flagged oil tanker named Belma (reported as unladen/empty) as it headed toward Kharg Island (Iran’s main oil export terminal in the Persian Gulf).

The vessel allegedly ignored multiple warnings while attempting to violate the renewed US naval blockade. A US aircraft disabled it by firing a missile into its smokestack.

This was part of broader US strikes on Greater Tunb Island in the Strait of Hormuz, targeting Iranian defense and missile sites used to threaten commercial shipping.

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