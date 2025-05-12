By Ethan White

May 12, 2025

President Trump Is President. Pedophile Biden Is a Criminal Impostor Running a Shadow Regime. And Right Now, That Regime Is Deploying Bioweapons to Exterminate the American People.

As of April 30, 2025, President Donald J. Trump is the Commander in Chief of the restored Republic.

He was lawfully inaugurated by the U.S. Military after the stolen elections of 2020 and 2024 were fully exposed.

But just because President Trump is in control doesn’t mean the war is over.

The Deep State’s fake Biden administration—a puppet corpse backed by globalist billionaires, foreign agents, and UN collaborators—is still operating in the shadows.

And they’re not going quietly.

They’re using the only weapon they have left: genocidal biological warfare against American civilians.

While patriots stand with President Trump and the White Hat military alliance to reclaim the Republic, the puppet administration of criminal Biden is accelerating biowarfare operations against civilians.

From weaponized food and water systems to aerial dispersal, mutated viruses, and genetically altered mosquitoes, the Deep State is waging a silent war with one clear objective: wipe out resistance, disable the healthy, sterilize future generations, and prepare the land for AI governance and total elite control.

Let’s be crystal clear: The same government that tortured enslaved Black women, injected plutonium into pregnant mothers, and sprayed bioweapons on its own cities… now wants to inject your children with a new generation of gene-altering payloads under the disguise of “public health.”

Right now, as of April 30, 2025, U.S. hospitals are quietly filling with mysterious neurological cases.

Victims report sudden seizures, facial paralysis, and internal hemorrhaging—labeled as “bird flu complications” by globalist state-run media. But it’s not bird flu.

It’s a modified hemorrhagic virus developed under DOD contracts at Fort Detrick and outsourced to foreign biolabs in Ukraine, Sudan, and Taiwan—labs which, not coincidentally, were shielded under treasonous Obama-era and Biden-era diplomatic cover.

Whistleblowers within DARPA and NIH confirm: this new strain was engineered using AI-directed gene splicing and CRISPR enhancement.

The objective isn’t just infection—it’s control, through synthetic RNA payloads that hijack human neurology and sterilize reproductive systems.

Multiple military scientists have broken their NDAs to warn that this isn’t a virus—it’s a genetic kill switch designed to activate under 5G and other frequency triggers.

This is not the flu. This is not accidental.

This is a biological false flag designed to force President Trump supporters, Christians, and patriots into quarantine centers—where they can be permanently tracked, jabbed, or disappeared.

Dementia Joe Biden’s CDC Is a Bioterror Cartel

The CDC, under Biden’s criminal regime, has ceased all pretense of science.

It is now a covert military arm of the global depopulation agenda.

As of this month, they are preparing a new mandatory “bird flu booster” campaign targeting schoolchildren, healthcare workers, and—most importantly—rural conservatives.

Why? Because the elites know the truth: President Trump won, and they need to weaken the resistance before the full Trump Restoration is complete.

That’s why Operation Warp Speed has been hijacked.

It’s why FEMA was reactivated last month—not for natural disasters, but for the planned distribution of genetic weapons under the false pretext of “public health response.”

Let’s not forget: the same FDA that approved experimental anthrax shots for soldiers—destroying hundreds of thousands of lives—is now fast-tracking DNA-altering “vaccines” that have bypassed human safety trials.

Just like they did in Tuskegee. Just like they did in Puerto Rico.

RELATED: The dark legacy of the U.S. government’s UNETHICAL medical and military research

Just like they did during the radiation experiments from 1945 to 1974.

Fifteen documented atrocities—and these are just the warm-up.

You’ve seen the historical record. This government has:

Injected plutonium into pregnant women.

Spread deadly bacteria over San Francisco to study death rates.

Deliberately infected Guatemalan prisoners with syphilis.

Gas-experimented on American soldiers like lab rats.

Lied to veterans about Gulf War Syndrome caused by experimental vaccines.

Spread genetically engineered ticks carrying Lyme disease from Plum Island.

Now, in 2025, they’re using aerosolized nanotech, weaponized mosquitoes, and engineered viruses to finish what they started: depopulation, control, and extermination.

President Trump’s Silent War: The Counter-Offensive Is Already Underway

President Trump has not been idle. Since the January 20, 2025, Military Inauguration, classified operations have begun targeting bioweapon production facilities, both foreign and domestic.

On April 22, Delta Force units raided a DARPA-funded lab outside of Tucson, Arizona.

What they recovered was staggering: barrels of synthetic mRNA fluid, insect-delivery systems, and documents labeled “Operation ENDCYCLE”—a Pentagon black program allegedly activated by Pedophile Joe Biden’s own Joint Chiefs.

What is ENDCYCLE?

According to decrypted intel, it’s the final stage in a series of biogenetic attacks designed to destabilize red states, sterilize military-age males, and provoke a civil breakdown that would allow the UN to intervene under emergency health protocols.

Yes—you read that right.

The United Nations, in coordination with WHO and WEF, has already mapped out occupation zones for “pandemic containment” in Texas, Florida, and Ohio.

The bird flu pandemic is their ticket in.

That’s why criminal Biden has kept the southern border open—to let in not just illegal migrants, but foreign military assets disguised as aid workers.

New Genetic Weapons: What They’re Not Telling You

The injections coming in 2025 are not traditional vaccines. These are:

mRNA 2.0 delivery systems laced with self-replicating code.

Graphene oxide nanoparticles for remote neural interface.

CRISPR-loaded payloads to modify your reproductive DNA.

Prion-based stealth agents that cause long-term brain decay.

All of this is documented in DARPA and NIH contracts.

All of it tied to the same biotech companies that received billions from the crooked Biden regime while simultaneously partnering with Gates Foundation labs in Africa and Ukraine.

Do you know why they shut down hundreds of natural food producers?

Why they blew up processing plants across 2023 and 2024?

Because they want control over your biology.

They want you chemically enslaved, mentally sedated, and reproductively nullified.

The Plan to Replace You with AI and Illegal Immigrants

Why do you think everything is suddenly about artificial intelligence?

Because they don’t need you anymore. You, the worker. You, the voter.

You, the dissident. They’ve prepared your replacement: AI systems to run the grid, and imported, programmable migrant populations to obey.

But first, they need to eliminate the constitutional patriots—you.

The elite technocracy doesn’t fear war. It fears the armed, awake, and aware. That’s why their bioweapons target rural, conservative populations more than any other.

They don’t need blue-state liberals—they’ll submit willingly.

It’s the unvaccinated, the Trump supporters, the GESARA-aware, the off-grid families—you’re the threat.

The Only Solution: Mass Awakening and Immediate Resistance

Do not take the shot. Do not comply with bird flu lockdowns.

Do not believe the lies of “mutated superviruses” sweeping the land.

The only infection they fear is the truth—and it’s spreading faster than their lab-grown viruses.

Support President Trump. Support the military whistleblowers.

Stock up on antiviral protocols—superfoods, ozone therapy, zeolite binders, shilajit, pine needle extract.

Secure your food, purify your water, and monitor your community.

This is war—and your silence is surrender.

And remember: if you think the government won’t murder you, go ask the ghosts of Tuskegee.

Ask the women of Puerto Rico. Ask the children who died from radiation “experiments.”

They aren’t playing games. Neither should you.

We are under biological attack. And this time, they want us all gone.

Stay alert. Stay armed. Stay human.

READ MORE:

ULTIMATE BIOWEAPON: Despite all the DISTRACTIONS, the pandemic was always about getting as many humans “vaccinated” as possible

The Great Awakening: Inside the Military Operation Destroying the Globalist Agenda!

EXPOSED! Elite Military Mole Caught Feeding Secrets to Global Puppet Masters

PROJECT MKULTRA: The Chilling True Story of Secret Cold War Experiments Performed on Our Children and Other Innocent People Hidden by the CIA.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.