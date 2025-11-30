By Ben Kew

December 1, 2025

The Treasury Department is planning to escalate its crackdown on illegal immigration by seizing their remittances.

In a statement on Friday, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FCEN) said that it would flag all transactions greater than $2,000 as suspicious.

They wrote in a press release:

The full Alert is available at: https://www.fincen.gov/system/files/FinCEN_Alert_Cross_Border_FINAL508.pdf

“Money services businesses should be vigilant in identifying suspicious financial activity involving illegal aliens who present significant threats to national security and public safety,” said Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence John K. Hurley.

“At Treasury, we will continue to protect the American people by faithfully upholding the laws of the United States.”

The announcement comes as the Trump administration seeks to step up its efforts in deporting those residing in the U.S illegally, days after an Afghan national shot and killed two national guardsmen in Washington D.C.

The issue of taxing, limiting or outright banning remittances has long been discussed as a potential option for accelerating the administration’s work to secure the country’s borders.

A huge share of people who enter the U.S. illegally end up working off-the-books and wiring their earnings back home.

These remittances are effectively propping up several Latin American economies, including Mexico, Venezuela, Colombia, Honduras, and El Salvador.

According to official analyses, money sent from migrants abroad routinely exceeds foreign direct investment, dwarfs most development aid, and in some cases rivals the nation’s major export industries.

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued an alert on November 28, 2025, urging money services businesses (MSBs) to monitor and report suspicious cross-border funds transfers, including remittances, that may involve individuals without legal status in the United States (referred to as “illegal aliens” in the document).

The alert emphasizes preventing the exploitation of the U.S. financial system for moving illicitly obtained funds, such as those derived from unlawful employment.

It aligns with Executive Order 14159 (”Protecting the American People Against Invasion”), which notes threats to national security and public safety from illegal aliens and calls for dismantling human smuggling networks.

In summary, while the policy flags and requires reporting of suspicious transfers over $2,000, it does not implement automatic seizures.

Any enforcement actions (e.g., investigations or asset forfeiture) would likely stem from SAR reviews by law enforcement, not direct Treasury action under this alert.

