By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 14, 2026

In the hours before US warplanes unleashed precision strikes on cartel strongholds in Caracas, small but lethal teams of Special Operation Forces—US Army Special Forces, Delta Force, and Navy SEALs—pulled off daring rescue missions, a prelude to Operation Absolute Resolve, extracting 170 young children, American citizens among them, from three “forced labor” camps around the city.

The missions took place in the urban sprawl where Maduro’s narco-allies had transformed abandoned warehouses into oppressive forced labor camps at which children, some as young as seven, bundled drugs in rooms where cocaine dust hung in the air like radioactive fallout.

At each location, US forces neutralized sentries and taskmasters without endangering the child hostages.

A SOUTHCOM source aboard the USS Gerald Ford called the missions “swift and surgical” but declined to describe the raids in detail, citing operational security.

No US forces or children were killed in the assaults, he said.

“At one place, half the kids were packaging cocaine bricks and the rest were in cages next to towering stacks of cocaine,” our source said.

By 0230 hours, 90 minutes before F-18s and other strike aircraft pummeled targets–collapsing warehouses, labs, and command nodes in brilliant explosions that lit the horizon–the children had been removed from the warehouses to a safe zone.

The 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment participated in the exfiltration.

Of all the liberated children, 27 are United States citizens, our source said.

“Victims of kidnapping. Taken from missionary families in Latin America,” he said. “The rest are Venezuelans, Ecuadorians, Colombians—just shows how ruthless these narcos are, using their own as slave labor. All got medical attention.”

While the broader Special Military Action has sparked divisiveness, the rescues prove that even in the shadow of war, the US military prioritizes innocent lives, and serve as a reminder that some battles are fought not for territory or oil, but for the future of children stolen by darkness.

