Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Jack Jackson's avatar
Jack Jackson
9h

If you don't have God, you can't defend yourself against the dark forces of evil. Ego and greed was his sad downfall.

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Clarence Robert Dember jr's avatar
Clarence Robert Dember jr
9h

I like having information to better understand our world and its pitfalls. Sad news, nonetheless.

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