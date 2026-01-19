By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 19, 2026

While much of the nation focuses on Minnesota, ominous tidings still swell in Latin America.

A covert US operation unfolded in Venezuela last week, wherein soldiers from the US Army’s elite 5th Special Forces Group rescued 40ish United States citizens trapped amid a cacophony of persistent gunfire.

As reported previously, gangs loyal to Nicolas Maduro have placed bounties on US citizens in the lawless nation.

Per State Department sources, including Marco Rubio’s press secretary, Kiara Kearney, Americans have sought shelter to avoid being shot or kidnapped.

About 13,000 US citizens—tourists and full-time residents—are still in Venezuela, each a potential victim.

On Friday, an adjunct to Lieutenant General Lawrence Ferguson, Commanding General, US Army Special Operations Command, told Real Raw News that Special Forces were “in theatre” to confront Maduro’s forces and evacuate citizens eager to escape the carnage.

But even before operation “Silent Eagle” began, our source said, Maduro’s gangsters had launched a campaign of targeted abductions, kidnapping engineers, aid workers, and business executives who had stayed in country despite the instability.

They were hunted like animals,” our source said, “caught in roadblocks and midnight raids—it was pure terror. We don’t know how many of them are alive or dead, but it called for a response.”

Last Wednesday, he said, Special Forces learned that Maduro’s thugs had abducted three US citizens and dragged them into the labyrinth of sewers beneath the streets of Caracas.

Thanks to the help of pro-American Venezuela, which, too, is under siege, soldiers tracked the abductors, killed them, and rescued the hostages.

Similar situations have occurred throughout the country ever since US forces captured Maduro and dragged him to the United States to stand trial, our source said.

In Guarenaz, 10 miles east of Caracas, 15 armed motorcyclists, members of Colectivos dominate, a militant arm of the Bolivarian Socialist Party, chanted “Death to Trump and Americans” as they sped toward a housing complex occupied by employees of Chevron Corporation, which still drilled in Venezuela despite President Trump, in February 2025, nullifying a 2023 Biden edict that permitted the oil conglomerate to remain in Venezuela.

Fortunately, US forces had befriended “Alianza por la democracia,” a mounting group of Venezuelans that has welcomed US intervention. They had told Special Forces that Maduro’s hoodlums were planning to kidnap or kill the Chevron workers.

By the time the marauders reached Guarenaz, Special Forces had already been there and evacuated the oil workers.

“The guerrillas were pissed off Americans were gone and shot up the building for fun,” our source said. “Not all our citizens were as lucky.”

Last Tuesday, he added, Special Forces visited a hacienda in the La Union district of Caracas. They had implored the couple living there, an Intel executive and his wife, to evacuate immediately, citing State Department recommendations.

But the couple wouldn’t heed their advice, insisting that their private security could handle any threats. When the soldiers returned on Thursday to again urge the couple to leave Venueslla, they found the pair dead, murdered execution style, triple-tapped, two in the chest, one in the head.

The duo’s security guards had vanished, possibly after selling them out.

“Unfortunate but they got warned,” our source said. “We got 45 or 47 people out last week, but many are still there.”

Tumescent with power, he went on, the gang warlords have sworn to slaughter US citizens until Maduro is freed and returns to Venezuela.

As it's been the weekend and the ridiculous MLK holiday instituted by Reagan, I won't hear from GITMO sources on the Robinson execution until tomorrow.