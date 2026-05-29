By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

May 29, 2026

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Thursday arrested former First Lady Jill Biden on charges of “suspicion of treason,” alleging in a now-sealed indictment that her silence on her husband’s dementia imperiled the nation after he and his handlers stole the 2020 presidential election.

The formal charges, Real Raw News has learned, suggest that Mrs. Biden knew her husband had dementia and Stage 3 Alzheimer’s as early as 2018, long before he announced his bid for the presidency.

Moreover, JAG contends that Mrs. Biden frequently dosed her husband with adrenochrome—RRN has covered this allegedly conspiratorial cocktail many times.

It purportedly imbues one with exceptional strength, mental clarity, and sexual stamina, though it exacts a heavy toll.

Like all narcotics, its effectiveness wanes with prolonged use, and cessation causes harmful side effects, to conceal his cognitive decline.

Mrs. Biden, a JAG source told RRN, had an ethical and legal responsibility to publicly acknowledge Pedophile Joe Biden’s unfitness for office, but she instead willingly became part of the problem to elevate her status.

“Joe can’t even get dressed without help,” a JAG source said.

“And on the rare occasions he seemed lucid and energetic, like during the ‘Dark Biden’ speech, he was so doped up on adrenochrome that once it wore off, he was bedridden an entire week. Yeah, Jill’s wife, and a doctor, well, a fake doctor, her degree is in education, not medicine. But her silence is inexcusable. An agent of chaos, that’s what she is. She helped weaken and bankrupt this nation.”

According to our source, JAG honcho Major General David Bligh had authored the indictment and asked patriotic President Trump to approve it, writing, “Mr. President, I’d sincerely appreciate your letting us take care of this problem. If you send this to the DOJ and they bring it before a grand jury, I guarantee it will get tossed. And if it doesn’t, and they send her to trial, a sympathetic jury will acquit her. You know our record, our numbers. She belongs at GITMO.”

Last night, six JAG agents surrounded the Bidens’ 6,850-square-foot property in Greenville, Delaware. Holding a “no-knock” arrest warrant, they forced their way in and caught Mrs. Biden off guard.

She was in the master bathroom putting curlers in her hair as a snoring Joe lay sleeping on a living room couch.

The agents ignored Joe but confronted Jill, showing her the warrant and informing her she’d be going with them to a military processing center.

“What’s going on? You don’t want me. He’s downstairs,” Mrs. Biden reportedly said, tossing her husband under the bus.

“Today, you’re the lucky lottery winner,” a JAG agent replied. “We’re here for you.”

As she tried to scream, one of the agents injected into her neck a sedative that silenced her and made her body limp. They carried her to an unmarked van parked outside. Joe slept through the whole ordeal.

“None of this absolved Joe Biden,” our source said.

“But we know for a fact he was mentally impaired and asleep from 2021 to 2024. Jill can point us to the handlers we haven’t caught yet. There’s no way she’ll resist interrogation.”

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