By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 22, 2026

The US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps on Friday hanged to death the seditionist Michael Robinson, more popularly known as Michelle Obama, weeks after a panel of unassailable Navy officers unanimously found him guilty of treason/mutiny, sedition, and a litany of high crimes at a military tribunal that took place at Guantanamo Bay on December 16.

At the time, Real Raw News published two articles (Michelle Obama (Michael Robinson) Military Tribunal, Part I and Part II) covering segments of the tribunal but was unable to complete the story due to missing pieces, which we later received.

Instead of finishing the saga immediately, we opted to wait until Robinson had been executed before continuing. Robinson’s death, his inescapable demise, occurred on January 16.

We shall address that first, then backtrack tomorrow to fill in the blanks, as the details of the tribunal require a separate article.

On the 16th, at approximately 11:00 a.m., three MPs from the 525th Military Police Battalion collected a theatrical Robinson, who had just eaten his last meal—eggs sunny-side-up and dry wheat toast—to escort him to the gallows.

Sobbing, Robinson told guards he felt aggrieved because he hadn’t been offered a final request, erroneously suggesting that bylaws inscribed in the Geneva Conventions expressly forbid executions without first granting the condemned a final request—like a cigarette or a phone call.

Robinson demanded to call his estranged partner, the Kenyan Barry Soetoro, better known as Barack Hussein Obama.

“You can call him from Hades,” an MP reportedly replied.

Once atop the gallows, Robinson repeated his request, pleading with Admiral Flatt, who had supervised the tribunal, telling him, “I don’t know. Maybe Barack can help me.”

“Help you?” Admiral Flatt responded quizzically. “How’s he gonna do that? He can’t even save himself from what’s coming.”

A minute later, the hangman standing alongside Robinson was placing a gag across his mouth and a black sack over his head.

Handcuffed behind his back, Robinson uttered guttural gurgling sounds as the hangman lowered the noose, secured it around Robinson’s neck, and checked the rope’s tautness.

In the clearing below, Admiral Flatt palmed the FOB that would electronically open the swinging door beneath Robinson’s feet.

He glanced at Navy and Marine Corps brass to his left and right and said, “Today, justice is served.”

As he pressed the button, the pivoting door swung open and Robinson disappeared beneath it, his torso flexing and his legs flailing violently.

Although the drop hadn’t snapped his neck like a twig, the rope slowly strangled him, depriving his diseased brain of oxygen and slowly transecting his spinal cord. Only when Robinson stopped twitching did the hangman lower his body to the ground.

A Navy physician checked Robinson’s vitals and declared him deceased.

The corpse was sealed inside a body bag and carted off.

A GITMO source told RRN, “Curious Robinson never mentioned his so-called children, and we know why, it’s because Soetoro and Robinson are both men and don’t have biological children. They bought them on the black market when Obama was running for senator of Illinois, so they could pretend to be traditional parents to children.”