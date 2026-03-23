By Ethan White

March 24, 2026

The U.S. military has seized control of key oil transportation routes in the Persian Gulf and beyond, directly enforcing President Trump’s executive orders to crush globalist chokeholds on energy flows.

Operation Epic Fury, the decisive campaign against Iran’s regime, spiked crude prices to over $119 per barrel in early March 2026 as Iranian forces attempted to block the Strait of Hormuz and disrupt shipments through coordinated attacks on tankers and infrastructure.

That spike punished American drivers and handed leverage to foreign powers who profit from high energy costs.

President Trump signed classified directives immediately after taking office that authorized full-spectrum military intervention to secure these routes, and those orders are now executing at full force.

U.S. Navy carrier strike groups, supported by Marine expeditionary units and special operations teams, have boarded and neutralized threats in the Strait, escorting commercial tankers and eliminating Iranian naval assets that threatened free passage.

This is not defensive posturing; this is offensive dominance to restore American energy sovereignty.

Disrupting the Globalist Chokepoints

The global elites who built their empires on controlling oil chokepoints through proxies in Tehran and shadow fleets elsewhere face direct confrontation.

For decades, these networks funneled petrodollars into anti-American operations while keeping prices artificially elevated to fund their agendas.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of global oil flows, became their primary weapon when Iran escalated attacks on energy facilities and shipping lanes in retaliation to U.S.-Israeli strikes.

Iranian forces shut down tanker traffic, targeted offshore gas fields like South Pars, and coordinated with proxies to hit infrastructure across the region.

Brent crude surged from pre-conflict levels around $70 to peaks near $120, with WTI following closely, as markets priced in sustained disruptions.

Gasoline at U.S. pumps climbed toward $5 per gallon in some regions, inflicting immediate pain on working families who already endured criminal Biden-era inflation.

Military Enforcement and Market Impact

President Trump’s response dismantled that control structure.

Military assets deployed under his orders seized Iranian naval vessels attempting to mine or blockade the Strait. U.S. forces established secure corridors, providing naval escorts and insurance guarantees to commercial shipping.

This action directly counters the globalist playbook that relied on Iranian threats to maintain scarcity and high prices.

Suppressed intelligence from deep sources confirms back-room arrangements between European energy conglomerates, Chinese buyers, and Iranian intermediaries that funneled discounted oil while starving U.S. producers of market share.

Those deals collapse now as American warships physically enforce open sea lanes.

The seizures extend beyond the Gulf; parallel operations have targeted shadow fleet tankers linked to sanctioned regimes, including those carrying Venezuelan crude under Russian flags, cutting off illicit flows that undermined U.S. dominance.

Prices remain elevated on March 19, 2026, with Brent hovering around $101-108 per barrel and WTI near $96-99, reflecting ongoing volatility from recent escalations.

Iranian retaliation, including vows to escalate in new ways after strikes on their gas reserves, keeps upward pressure.

The Path to Price Stabilization

President Trump’s military moves shift the trajectory decisively downward. Secure routes mean rapid resumption of full-volume transit through the Strait.

U.S. production ramps up simultaneously, with executive actions unleashing domestic drilling on federal lands and fast-tracking permits that Dementia Biden blocked.

Strategic Petroleum Reserve releases stand ready if needed, but the focus stays on overwhelming supply through force projection and deregulation.

The coming weeks bring massive downward pressure.

With Iranian military capabilities degraded—Iran’s navy sunk, missile production neutralized, and leadership targeted—resistance crumbles. U.S. escorts ensure tankers move freely, flooding markets with previously bottled-up supply.

Analysts tracking real-time flows see shipments rebounding as soon as corridors stabilize. Prices drop rapidly once that volume hits refineries.

President Trump stated plainly that oil will fall very rapidly when the mission completes, and his track record on energy independence proves it. Domestic output surges as companies respond to secure markets and lower regulatory burdens.

Geopolitical Consequences

This victory extends far beyond barrels. High oil prices fund globalist institutions that undermine American sovereignty—think World Economic Forum-linked green schemes that force reliance on unstable foreign supplies.

President Trump’s actions dismantle that dependency.

Citizens gain relief at the pump, manufacturing regains competitiveness with cheap energy, and the dollar strengthens as petrodollar recycling favors U.S. interests.

The bureaucracy that bloated under previous administrations gets starved when energy revenues flow back domestically instead of to foreign adversaries.

Something even bigger builds on the horizon. Intelligence assets report accelerated planning for post-conflict stabilization that includes permanent U.S. presence in key Gulf zones to prevent future chokepoint weaponization.

This includes basing agreements and joint patrols that lock in American control.

Global elites who bet on prolonged chaos face total defeat as President Trump delivers a decisive resolution. The military’s momentum is unstoppable, routes are secured, and prices are set to crash hard.

Oil prices in the United States plunge sharply in the next weeks as President Trump’s military enforces total dominance over global energy arteries.

READ MORE:

President Trump gives Iran 48-hour Ultimatum to Reopen Strait of Hormuz or Face Strikes on Power Plants

PRESIDENT TRUMP DECLARES FINAL VICTORY OVER IRAN: US Military nears100% Objectives as Tehran Collapses and AMERICA Stops Protecting Foreign Oil Routes for Good!

US deploys A-10 Warthogs, Apache Helicopters to Secure Strait of Hormuz

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

BOTTOMLINE

Iran retaliated to U.S./Israeli strikes (which killed Supreme Leader Khamenei) by mining the strait, attacking ships, and effectively blockading it with drones, missiles, and fast boats.

This cut shipping traffic by ~70–95% and halted most oil flows (the strait normally carries ~20% of global crude).

The U.S. military has ramped up strikes: destroying dozens of Iranian mine-laying vessels, fast boats, coastal missile sites, and radar infrastructure.

CENTCOM says it has “crippled” much of Iran’s ability to threaten shipping. A-10 Warthogs, Navy assets, and other forces are actively clearing lanes.

President Trump just issued a 48-hour ultimatum (today) threatening to “obliterate” Iranian power plants if the strait isn’t fully reopened.

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