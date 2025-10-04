By Juliana Cruz Lima

October 4, 2025

AMERICA’S military is preparing to seize ports and airfields in Venezuela, it’s reported - as Donald Trump declared a full-scale war on drug cartels.

The President stunned Washington by formally declaring the US is in a “non-international armed conflict” with the Latin American “terrorist organizations”.

US Marines unload from an Osprey V-22 aircraft in Puerto Rico. AFP

The move, revealed in a secret memo to Congress, gives President Trump sweeping wartime powers to strike, kill and detain cartel fighters without trial.

And it comes as the Pentagon quietly builds a force big enough to grab and hold territory on Venezuelan soil.

US planners now have enough firepower positioned to seize key ports and airfields if ordered, according to the Washington Examiner.

Off Venezuela’s coast sits a formidable armada: Navy warships and a submarine, ten F-35 Lightning II stealth jets, and the 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit — 2,200 Marines with Harrier jump jets, helicopters and armor.

Special operations forces have rehearsed parachute and airfield-seizure drills in the Caribbean.

Puerto Rico has become a major staging post, with constant flights delivering troops and equipment.

The Pentagon hasn’t confirmed invasion plans, but isn’t hiding its posture either.

Training exercises in August saw US special tactics troops seize an airstrip after a high-altitude jump.

The deployment is far beyond routine counter-drug patrols — suggesting Washington wants the option to strike deep inside tyrant Nicolás Maduro’s regime if needed, defense insiders told the Examiner.

Tensions spiked overnight when Venezuela ‘s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López claimed five F-35s were detected by air defense systems inside the Maiquetía Flight Information Region off the coast of Venezuela.

These are likely the US Marine Corps F-35Bs, deployed recently to Roosevelt Roads Naval Station in Puerto Rico, OSINT Defender reported on X.

Padrino blasted the flights as a provocation and vowed Caracas “will not be intimidated”.

The military surge follows a dramatic escalation at sea.

Last month, US forces carried out three lethal strikes on suspected narco-trafficking boats.

At least 17 people were killed, including 11 on September 2 and three more in a fiery September 15 blast.

US Military forces conducting a strike on a boat carrying alleged drug traffickers in the Caribbean Sea. AFP

Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro called President Trump’s move a pretext for regime change.

Venezuelan army tanks ride during a military exercise at a highway in Caracas on September 20. AFP

Venezuela has been training volunteer citizens to fight amid rising tensions with the US. AFP

President Trump warned on Truth Social at the time:

“STOP SELLING FENTANYL, NARCOTICS, AND ILLEGAL DRUGS IN AMERICA, AND COMMITTING VIOLENCE AND TERRORISM AGAINST AMERICANS!!!”

In his memo to Congress, President Trump branded cartel operatives “unlawful combatants” whose smuggling “constitutes an armed attack against the United States“.

By invoking the laws of war, the president is positioning the drug crisis as a national security threat on par with the post-9/11 fight against Al-Qaeda - a move that lets him strike pre-emptively and hold captives indefinitely.

Members of the US Marine Corps, Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 225, work at José Aponte de la Torre Airport in Puerto Rico. AFP

The troops are reportedly preparing to eventually head to Venezuela. AFP

US F-35s arrive in Puerto Rico.: AFP

The administration argues traffickers kill tens of thousands of Americans each year and that Venezuela’s criminal networks - including the notorious Tren de Aragua and the regime-linked Cartel de los Soles - act with state protection.

President Trump has personally accused Nicolás Maduro of “mass murder, drug trafficking, sex trafficking, and acts of violence and terror,” slapped a $50 million bounty on his head, and ordered US Southern Command to “take the fight to the narco-terrorists.”

Maduro, who has clung to power for over 12 years through his “transparent elections”, calls it a pretext for regime change.

He claims 2.5million troops are mobilized to resist “threats of bombs, death, and blackmail” and says the US wants Venezuela’s oil.

Members of the Bolivarian Armed Forces take part in a military exercise at Fort Tiuna in Caracas. AFP

Maduro says he has millions on troops ready to defend against the Americans. Getty

Venezuela’s Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino Lopez speaks with a loudspeaker on a Venezuelan army tank after a military exercise. AFP

Back in Washington, Democrats are furious.

Sen. Jack Reed, the top Armed Services Democrat, warned President Trump had provided “no credible legal justification, evidence, or intelligence for these strikes”.

Lawmakers are drafting a War Powers Resolution to block further unilateral action.

Legal experts say President Trump is stretching post-9/11 authorities to fit cartels that — unlike Al-Qaeda — have not launched direct military attacks on US forces.

One Capitol Hill official stated that members view the notice as the administration “essentially waging a secret war against secret enemies, without the consent of Congress,” ABC News reported.

BOTTOMLINE

President Trump has indeed intensified efforts against transnational drug cartels, framing them as a national security threat.

In a confidential memo to Congress reported on October 2, 2025, the administration declared the U.S. to be in a “non-international armed conflict” with certain cartels, labeling them as “unlawful combatants.”

President Trump granted broader authorities for military and law enforcement actions, including strikes, seizures, and detentions without trial—similar to post-9/11 measures against groups like Al-Qaeda.

The president has publicly tied this to curbing fentanyl and other drugs flooding the U.S., often blaming Venezuelan and Mexican cartels.

A GOP-led resolution in Congress also seeks to explicitly authorize “full force” military action against nine major cartels, arguing they’ve violated U.S. territorial integrity.

The official U.S. stance is that these are targeted counter-drug efforts to pressure Maduro’s regime, which is accused of harboring cartels and facilitating trafficking (including a $50 million bounty on Maduro himself).

This escalation builds on President Trump’s long-standing focus on cartels, including tariffs on Mexico and China for failing to curb fentanyl precursors.

