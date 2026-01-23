By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

January 23, 2026

The United States Marshals Service last night whisked AG Pam Bondi out of her Minneapolis residence after violent protesters discovered her location, descended on it, and threatened to set it aflame with her inside, Real Raw News has learned.

Bondi has been in Minnesota since Tuesday as she attempts to surge law enforcement and patriotic prosecutors into a city besieged by riotous mobs.

Her trip was meant to be low-key; she had travelled incognito and, to avoid unwanted attention, stayed at a nondescript house in a cul-de-sac in a sparsely populated neighborhood between Minneapolis and St. Paul.

But in these polarizing times, secrets seldom stay secrets, and, somehow, Bondi’s location got doxed.

A DOJ source familiar with the incident told Real Raw News that Bondi was ushered out a rear door when the Deputy US Marshals protecting her had spotted “20-30 foot-marchers with bullhorns and baseball bats” marching in lockstep, a half mile from Bondi’s rental.

The horde braved the frigid air, their breath rushing out before them in the darkness as they shouted, “Bondi Get Out,” and a plethora of obscenities.

Worse, a deputy marshal observing the mob while in his vehicle purportedly heard two or three people chanting, “Burn her out.”

He alerted his companions at the residence, and they immediately evacuated Bondi and brought her to a backup safehouse. The deputy marshals, our source said, reported the disturbance to local law enforcement and the FBI.

“The regional cops were useless. They said they couldn’t infringe on the protesters’ 1st Amendment right to protest unless a crime had actually been committed. I suppose they wanted the house burned and Pam barbecued before they’d act,” our source said.

“They asked for proof of the fire threat—audio or video—which we didn’t have.”

The FBI’s Minneapolis field office, he added, was more receptive to the marshals’ concerns and dispatched agents to investigate the scene, but by the time they reached the vicinity—40 minutes later—the herd had already dispersed, gone with the wind.

“Maybe those paid protesters, damn agitators, figured out Pam wasn’t there any longer, I don’t know. Or, and I’m just spit balling here, a bureau mole tipped them off. “We’ll find them, and when we do, they’ll be charged at the federal level,” our source said.

Asked why the marshals didn’t make arrests, he answered, “Only four of them, and their job is to protect Pam.”