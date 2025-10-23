By Antonio Graceffo

October 23, 2025

“We’re not going to let them terrorize our streets anymore or make victims of families any longer,” declared DHS Secretary Kristi Noem at a press conference on October 20th.

Secretary Noem praised President Trump’s success in restoring law and order, calling his accomplishments in the first nine months of this administration “nothing short of extraordinary.”

Together, President Trump and Secretary Noem are fulfilling the promise to Make America Safe Again.

Since January, DHS law enforcement has arrested more than 480,000 illegal aliens, with 70% facing criminal charges or prior convictions.

In addition, over two million have voluntarily departed the United States under federal pressure and incentive programs.

Secretary Noem criticized the media for distorting the truth about these operations, saying she came forward publicly to correct the record.

Through ICE raids and targeted detentions, authorities have seized weapons and drugs, focusing on what Noem described as “the worst of the worst.”

Recent cases include a Cuban national with a prior removal order from 2008, convicted of murder, carjacking, and kidnapping; a convicted child sex offender and repeat DUI offender who illegally reentered the U.S. after two deportations; a Mexican national with prior arrests for burglary, cocaine possession, larceny, and lewd acts against a minor; and a Honduran national convicted of domestic battery and twice previously deported.

“These are just a few examples,” Noem said, “of individuals who entered our country illegally and went on to victimize American families. Now they will be incarcerated, brought to justice, and punished for their crimes.”

Secretary Noem condemned the Left’s anti-police rhetoric, warning that it has fueled a 1,000 percent increase in violence against law enforcement officers.

Media Lies: Deportation Is Not a Crime—The Truth About ICE Enforcement

Mainstream media coverage of ICE enforcement misrepresents both the law and reality.

They conflate detention with imprisonment, status checks with mass arrests, and lawful deportations with constitutional violations, creating a false narrative of authoritarianism. Trump’s enforcement simply applies existing law through legal, intelligence-driven operations that past administrations ignored.

“We have to stop the rhetoric that encourages individuals to commit violence against those who enforce our laws,” she said.

Media Falsely Claims ICE Arrested “an Innocent Man”, In Reality, He’s a Serial Offender

Recent attacks underscore her concern.

On July 4, 2025, twelve armed assailants wearing black body armor launched a coordinated assault on the ICE facility in Alvarado, Texas.

The attackers used fireworks as a diversion before firing AR-15-style rifles at responding officers.

An Alvarado police officer was shot in the neck and hospitalized.

Federal prosecutors later filed terrorism-related charges, describing the attack as politically motivated after investigators found anti-ICE and anarchist propaganda at the scene.

Less than three months later, on September 24, another gunman opened fire from a rooftop at an ICE field office in Dallas, shooting into a van carrying detainees.

One detainee was killed, two were critically wounded, and the shooter took his own life. Shell casings engraved with “ANTI ICE” confirmed the ideological motive.

On the day of Secretary Noem’s press conference, a U.S. Marshal and an illegal immigrant were both shot during an immigration enforcement operation in Los Angeles.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said the suspect, who had previously escaped custody, tried to flee by ramming federal vehicles.

Agents returned fire in self-defense, injuring the suspect, while one marshal was struck in the hand by a ricochet.

McLaughlin blamed the rise in attacks on “sanctuary politicians and activists” who encourage resistance to arrest and urged the media to “turn the temperature down” before more lives are lost.

Secretary Noem warned that Mexican cartels and U.S.-based extremist groups are now placing bounties on the heads of ICE officers, vowing that “we will bring those people to justice.”

According to the Department of Homeland Security, cartels have offered thousands of dollars for assaults, kidnappings, and assassinations of federal agents.

In Chicago, gang members linked to the Latin Kings have positioned armed spotters on rooftops to track federal movements, helping facilitate ambushes during operations such as Operation Midway Blitz.

DHS also reports that Antifa groups in Chicago and Portland are providing logistical support, including doxxing agents and organizing protests to obstruct deportations.

Secretary Noem described the campaign as “an organized effort of terror” against law enforcement and reaffirmed that the United States “will not back down.”

DHS has urged the public to report any suspicious surveillance or interference with ICE and CBP operations through its national tip line.

The threat is not hypothetical. On October 14, 2025, federal agents arrested Eduardo Aguilar, an illegal alien from Mexico, in Dallas, Texas, after he posted a TikTok video offering $10,000 bounties for the murder of ICE officers.

Aguilar, who entered the U.S. illegally in 2018 and was ordered removed in 2019, had a loaded 9mm handgun in his vehicle at the time of arrest, a felony for a non-citizen.

He now faces federal charges for transmitting threats across state lines.

Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin praised law enforcement for averting a potential attack, noting that ICE officers “are facing ambushes, terrorist attacks, and death threats” simply for enforcing the law.

The arrest was part of a joint operation involving ICE, the FBI–Dallas, the Federal Protective Service, and multiple Texas law enforcement agencies.

READ MORE:

ICE Most Wanted: Dangerous Criminals Finally Being Deported

President Trump’s ICE surge nears 200,000 deportations as airlines hide flights from public view

BREAKING! FBI LAUNCHES MANHUNT for ELITE-BACKED STREET TERRORISTS After SAVAGE ROCK ATTACK on ICE Agents in LOS ANGELES

Wilbur Wright College Staffer Calls for ICE Agents to ‘Get Shot and Wiped Out’ During Chicago ‘No Kings’ Protest

BOTTOMLINE

In 2025, ICE has reported significant increases in deportations and arrests of noncitizens, particularly those with criminal records, amid escalating tensions, including reported violence against agents and alleged bounties placed on them by criminal organizations.

Immigration arrests rose nearly 40% compared to the previous year, reaching over 30,000 convicted criminal noncitizens by mid-year.

Earlier reports from March indicated over 100,000 deportations in the first few months of the administration, including thousands of alleged gang members and individuals with pending charges.

By May, ICE had deported more than 66,000 public safety threats in the first 100 days, with operations like “Tidal Wave” in Florida netting over 1,100 arrests in a single week.

Nationwide daily arrest records were shattered in June, with 2,368 apprehensions in one day.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem highlighted a 700% increase in assaults, with bounties of $2,000 for kidnapping and $10,000 for killing agents, linked to online smears and opposition from local groups.

Budget increases for ICE, potentially up to $75 billion, are cited as enabling further operations, alongside self-deportations exceeding 1.5 million.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.