By Stephen N R, Avi Scharf & Bar Peleg

July 7, 2025

Dubail: In a powerful yet costly show of force, the United States consumed an estimated 15 to 20 per cent of its global Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) arsenal during a 11-day conflict aimed at shielding Israel from Iranian missile attacks.

According to Military Watch Magazine, 60 to 80 THAAD interceptors were launched between June 13-24, targeting a barrage of Iranian ballistic and hypersonic missiles.

With each interceptor costing $12 to $15 million, the US effectively burned through $810 million to $1.2 billion — a cost that dwarfs the Iranian outlay for its missile strikes.

The huge price tag reveals a serious flaw: America’s missile defense can’t keep up in a prolonged battle.

Arsenal strained

Only 50 to 60 THAAD interceptors are produced annually, primarily by Lockheed Martin. At this rate, it could take the Pentagon years to replenish the inventory used up in a single short-lived conflict — especially alarming considering the global responsibilities THAAD bears in countering threats from various countries.

Video footage confirmed at least 39 launches, though experts believe the total figure is far higher due to Israeli wartime censorship.

Military analysts estimate that two of the US’s seven global THAAD batteries were deployed to support Israel.

While THAAD is designed to intercept medium and intermediate-range ballistic missiles, it struggled against Iran’s low-altitude projectiles and the hypersonic Fattah-1, which can travel at Mach 15 with unpredictable trajectories.

Iran’s strategy of launching mass salvos, decoys, and non-critical targets forced THAAD to expend its costly interceptors inefficiently.

More fire, less effect

On June 18, a single barrage over Tel Aviv over-saturated THAAD and allied systems, engaging them with decoys and absorbing valuable resources.

Experts warn this points to a deep structural imbalance in modern missile warfare — offence is cheap; defense is ruinously expensive, the magazine said.

Despite the use of multiple support systems, including Israel’s Arrow, Barak 8, the US Patriot, and AEGIS destroyers armed with SM-3 interceptors, THAAD’s limitations stood out starkly.

Global implications

First deployed overseas in 2009 to protect Hawaii, and later in Guam (2013) and South Korea (2016), THAAD is now being considered for Europe, especially amid Russian deployment of Oreshnik missiles and Belarus’s acquisition of North Korean Pukkuksong-2 systems.

Iran launched more than 500 ballistic missiles at Israel, most of which landed in open areas, throughout the recent war.

Israel and the United States intercepted the remainder with around 200 missile interceptors at an estimated cost of 5 billion shekels (nearly $1.5 million), according to an analysis of IDF data and open-source information.

The IDF reported that, over the 12-day conflict, 36 Iranian missiles struck built environments, while air defense systems achieved an interception rate of 86 percent.

Data compiled by Haaretz from IDF reports over the course of the war shows that Iran carried out 42 missile barrages, firing roughly 530 ballistic missiles at Israel.

Haaretz analyzed footage from 33 impact sites: 30 missiles were equipped with warheads containing hundreds of kilograms of explosives and struck locations in central, northern and southern Israel such as Tel Aviv-Jaffa (5), Haifa (4), Herzliya or Ramat Hasharon (4), Ramat Gan (3), Be'er Sheva (3), Petah Tikva (2), Rehovot (2), and single strikes in Bat Yam, Holon, Tamra, Rishon Lezion, Ness Ziona, Bnei Brak, and Zavdiel.

Three other missiles carried cluster warheads, each releasing several smaller bomblets with warheads up to seven kilograms.

One struck Be'er Sheva, another hit Rishon Letzion and the third fell across a wider area spanning Holon, Azor, Savyon, Bat Yam and Or Yehuda.

American researchers Corey Scher and Jamon Van Den Hoek, experts in satellite imagery of conflict zones, identified 10 additional impact sites that had been previously unreported.

A military source confirmed to Haaretz that an Iranian missile had indeed hit one of the locations identified by the researchers.

The IDF reported 36 impacts in populated areas and an 86 percent interception success rate for Israel's and America's defense systems.

A building in Bat Yam, destroyed by an Iranian missile.Credit: Moti Milrod

Based on this data, if 36 missiles represent 14 percent of the total that got through, the air defense forces likely attempted to intercept around 258 ballistic missiles, successfully intercepting 222 of them.

The remaining 272 missiles were likely allowed to fall in open areas without interception attempts.

However, these numbers are estimates, as the IDF has not released exact statistics or explanations about its interception strategy during the war.

Iranian ballistic missiles were intercepted by Israel's Arrow 3 and Arrow 2 systems, as well as the U.S.' THAAD system.

The American battery had been stationed in southern Israel since October 2024 and had previously intercepted missiles from Yemen.

This was the first time the system, equipped with six launchers and a special radar flown to Israel, intercepted missiles from Iran.

In the lead-up to the attack in Iran, and during it, U.S. cargo planes landed in Israel carrying additional THAAD interceptors.

Photographer Zaid al-Abbadi, based in Jordan's Amman, aimed his camera westward and captured eight nighttime salvos of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.

His footage allows for counting the number of interceptors launched by Israel and the U.S.

WATCH: Zaid M. Al-Abbadi on X: "Ballistic Missiles two waves, 18-June-2025 https://t.co/NADlh8Cwqs View from Amman, Jordan #iranisraelwar #BallisticMissile https://t.co/hxKvnyTOEd" / X

According to Haaretz's count, 84 interceptors were launched during these eight salvos. American researchers who counted 82 interceptors were able to match their launch locations with Arrow and THAAD batteries deployed in Israel.

Based on launch characteristics, they concluded that Israel launched 34 Arrow 3 interceptors and nine Arrow 2s, while the U.S. launched 39 THAAD interceptors.

During these eight salvos documented by the Jordanian photographer, Iran launched around 225 ballistic missiles, according to IDF reports.

Extrapolating the number of interceptors launched in these strikes to the total number of Iranian launches reported by the IDF, Israel and the U.S. are estimated to have fired around 195 interceptors over the 12-day war: about 80 Arrow 3s, 22 Arrow 2s, and 93 THAADs.

Again, these are rough estimates – the ratio of launches in the eight documented salvos may differ from the 34 undocumented ones, and additional interception batteries may have been used in areas not captured on video.

U.S. Navy Aegis ships also participated in the interceptions, but their involvement was not captured in the footage.

READ MORE:

Israel faces $12 billion in losses after 12-day war with Iran

DEATH FROM ABOVE How Israel wiped out Hezbollah chiefs one-by-one as ‘assassination’ of terror leader leaves Middle East on a knife-edge

GATES OF HELL - Terrifying simulation reveals how apocalyptic Iran vs Israel war would quickly go nuclear & spiral into WORLD WAR III

The Time is Right for President Trump’s “Golden Dome” Defense of America

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.