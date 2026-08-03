By Jordan Conradson

August 3, 2026

This comes as President Trump weighs large-scale attacks against Iran.

The President said last week that he is weighing a “massive” attack on Iran, which would be “bigger than ever before.”

President Trump Says He’s “Close to” Ordering “Massive Attack, Bigger Than Ever Before” Against Iran – “They Haven’t Received Enough Pain Yet“

“They haven’t received enough pain yet,” President Trump said as US forces continued hitting Iran nightly for nearly two weeks.

“Due to heightened tensions in the Middle East, the security environment remains complex with the potential for unforeseen escalation,” a Security Alert from the US Embassy in the United Arab Emirates reads.

“Americans currently in the Middle East should exercise caution and heightened vigilance and should be prepared for flight cancellations, periodic airspace closures, and potential travel disruptions.”

Americans in the region are urged to “consider departing, or be prepared to depart should there be escalation.”

It further warns Americans against traveling to and through the region, while noting “Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other U.S. interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including U.S. businesses and other institutions.”

Similar versions of the alert were also posted on social media by US Embassies in Jordan, Jerusalem, and Baghdad.

As The Gateway Pundit reported on Friday, President Trump has reportedly ordered strikes targeting Iranian energy sites in the largest bombing campaign to date in the war.

This comes after the US resumed strikes on Iran earlier this week after Iran targeted US forces in the Middle East with missiles that were intercepted by the US.

This followed nearly two weeks of nightly attacks earlier this month, which President Trump had called off last week to continue negotiations.

US Pauses Iran Strikes as Negotiations Resume but President Trump Says He’s Ready to “Go Back to Very Strong Military Action” – Talks Will Proceed “Fast or Not at All.”

The new attacks in Iran are expected to begin as soon as this weekend.

DEVELOPING: President Trump Orders Fresh Round of Strikes Against Iran – US and Israel Expected to Hit Iranian Energy Targets in Largest Attack to Date

READ MORE:

‘LOCKED AND LOADED’:US will BLOCKADE Strait of Hormuz and Resume Blitzing Iran, President Trump says

President Trump Pledges to Send Iran Back to the ‘Stone Ages’ in Days as He Promises Americans Conflict Will be Over ‘Very Shortly’

Iran’s Failed Attack on US Forces Sparks ‘Powerful Response’ President Trump Warned About

US Mulls Plan to Snatch Enriched Uranium from Iran’s Nuclear Facilities: ‘Most Sophisticated Op in History’

BOTTOMLINE

US embassies across multiple Middle Eastern countries issued security alerts warning American citizens of the potential for “unforeseen escalation” in the ongoing regional conflict and urging them to consider departing or prepare to leave.

This occurred amid reports that President Trump was weighing intensified strikes, including on Iranian energy infrastructure.

The broader State Department messaging aligned with this, noting past targeting of US diplomatic facilities and potential risks to US interests from Iran or aligned groups.

As of August 2, President Trump later announced (via Truth Social) that he was canceling or holding off on the planned attack, subject to rapidly finalizing a deal.

He cited requests from Iran and other Middle Eastern countries after the “perimeters of a deal” had been agreed upon.

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