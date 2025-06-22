By Sayan Bose & Nick Parker

June 22, 2025

THE US has deployed B-2 stealth bombers - the warplanes capable of firing the deadly bunker buster bombs needed to target Iran's nuclear reactor.

President Donald Trump is all but poised to join Israel’s campaign of bombing Iran as they both seek to obliterate Tehran’s nuclear program – but currently has a two week deadline in place.

B-2 Spirit drops a GBU-57 Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bomb. Credit: USAF

The US Air Force airmen look at a GBU-57 at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri

Israeli air defense system fires to intercept missiles during an Iranian attack over Tel Aviv

President Donald Trump talks to reporters upon his arrival at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. Credit: Reuters

Six B-2 stealth bombers from Whiteman Air Force base in Missouri seem to be heading towards a US Air Force base in Guam, according to various flight tracking data.

The B-2 are the only bombers capable of carrying the terrifying Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP).

At the heart of its nuclear program is the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, which is encased in steel more than 300 feet beneath solid rock - and has so far escaped serious damage.

Israel’s arsenal lacks huge bunker buster bombs needed to destroy the underground enrichment facility - some 125 miles from capital Tehran.

Only America currently has the fearsome GBU-57 bombs capable of blitzing Fordow - and only the B-2 can deliver them.

Multiple strikes would still be needed to reach the fortified underground laboratories of Fordow, packed with centrifuge technology at the heart of Iran’s Doomsday programme.

The 20-foot-long monster bomb can explode to obliterate enemy targets that are often hidden beneath mountains and massive layers of rocks.

Its 30,000lb weight means that its sheer kinetic force enables it to reach deeply buried targets – almost 200ft beneath the surface.

It comes after Israel announced it had killed the Iranian military commander who funded the October 7 attacks which detonated the Middle East crisis in a revenge air strike.

Evil terror kingpin Saeed Izadi - head of the Palestinian Division of Iran’s Quds Force - was blown to bits in a pinpoint attack in the Iranian city of Qom.

Israel Defense Force said Izadi was “one of the architects” of the horror in which 1,200 died and 250 were kidnapped “and among the few who knew of it prior to its execution.”

Izadi was said to be a top money man in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps who sent state cash Palestinian terror organizations in Gaza and the West Bank.

The Israeli military later said that it killed another commander of the Guards' overseas arm identified as Benham Shariyari, during a strike on his vehicle in western Tehran.

Shariyary was said to be "was responsible for all weapons transfers from the Iranian regime to its proxies across the Middle East".

The ongoing cull of top Iranian commanders - and their replacements - gathered pace along with another assassination of a top nuclear boffins.

IDF officials refused to identify the scientist said to play a vital role in the rogue Islamist regime’s plans to build an atom bomb.

He was killed by a missile fired from a drone after being moved to a “safe house” - which Israeli intelligence located overnight.

His death is the 11th assassination of a nuclear scientist in the past nine days in a special Israeli manhunt dubbed Operation Narnia.

