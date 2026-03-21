By Ronny Reyes

March 22, 2026

The US has deployed A-10 Warthogs attack jets, Ah-64 Apache helicopters, and 5,000-pound ground penetrator bombs to take out Iranian drones, boats, and mines to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, America’s top general said Thursday.

US drops 5K-pound bunker-buster bombs on underground missile sites near Strait of Hormuz

Gen. Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, vowed at a Pentagon news conference that the US would “hunt and kill” all of Tehran’s weapons facilities and assets being used against the strait, a critical trade route through which 20% of the world’s oil supply is transported.

“We continue to hunt and kill afloat assets, including more than 120 vessels and 44 minelayers,” Caine told reporters alongside War Secretary Pete Hegseth.

“And the pressure will continue. We’re flying further to the east now and penetrating deeper into Iranian airspace to hunt and kill one-way attack gear.”

As part of the recent operations, the US deployed powerful A-10s to bombard Iranian ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Caine also confirmed that the US dropped 5,000-pound penetrator weapons into underground storage facilities in Iran on Wednesday.

The US also made use of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters to strike against Iraq-based, Iran-aligned militia groups believed to be firing drones across the Middle East.

Caine claimed that America’s efforts would effectively destroy Iran’s ability to “project power outside of its borders,” a key goal of the Trump administration.

Iran has repeatedly targeted shipping along the Strait of Hormuz, shutting down one of the world’s most important trade routes. AFP via Getty Images

The closure of the strait following recent attacks on tanker and transport ships as well as oil and gas facilities across the Middle East has caused gas prices to soar, with benchmark Brent oil prices jumping above $119 a barrel on Thursday.

The Trump administration has discussed using ground forces on Iranian shores to secure the Strait of Hormuz and Kharg Island, through which 90% of Iranian crude oil exports pass, according to Reuters.

The White House has said no decision on troop deployment has been made yet, “but President Trump wisely keeps all options at his disposal.”

“No, I’m not putting troops anywhere,” President Trump told a reporter who quizzed him about the prospect Thursday, adding: “If I were, I certainly wouldn’t tell you.”

President Trump had called on America’s allies and Iran’s oil buyers to deploy their own naval units to secure the Strait of Hormuz, but the president has received lukewarm responses or outright refusals to get involved in a hot war.

READ MORE:

President Trump Expects Iran War to End ‘Soon’

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

President Trump Says He’ll Be ‘Bombing the Hell’ Out of Iran after Regime Threatens to Abduct US Military Staff Following Kharg Island ‘Obliteration’

President Trump Deploys 5,000 Marines into Hormuz Tinderbox as Boots on the Ground Fears Grow after 13 US Troops Die in Iran War Carnage

BOTTOMLINE

The deployment of A-10 Warthog attack jets and AH-64 Apache helicopters to operations in and around the Strait of Hormuz is part of Operation Epic Fury, aimed at neutralizing Iranian naval threats (fast-attack boats, drones, and mines) and reopening the vital shipping lane.

This narrow waterway between Iran and Oman is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints. It carries roughly 20% of global oil trade and significant LNG shipments daily.

Iran’s attacks on merchant shipping, mining, and drone operations have effectively halted most commercial traffic (fewer than 100 vessels have passed since early March).

The U.S. and allies are working to restore safe passage.

The Assets in Action: A-10 Thunderbolt II “Warthog”

These heavily armored, low-and-slow jets excel at this mission. They’ve trained for decades specifically to hunt swarms of Iranian fast boats and mine-layers in the strait.

Their signature 30mm GAU-8 cannon can shred small vessels, supplemented by rockets and missiles. Long loiter time and survivability make them ideal for littoral (coastal) operations.

AH-64 Apache advanced attack helicopters provide precision strikes against drones, boats, and other threats using Hellfire missiles, rockets, and a 30mm chain gun. They complement the A-10s in the southern flank operations.

The operation also includes strikes with 5,000-pound bunker-buster bombs on Iranian underground missile sites.

This deployment underscores the A-10’s continued relevance in modern maritime interdiction roles.

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