February 20, 2026

A US congressman claims a country is in possession of a UFO so big they’ve had to build an “entire building around it”.

Missouri congressman Eric Burlison claims to have heard reports of a crashed alien craft somewhere outside of the US that is so large it cannot be moved.

“I’m not going to mention the country because I heard of it inside of a closed setting, and I want to protect my classification level,” he added.

Speaking to Rob Finnerty, from US news channel Newsmax, Rep. Burlison expressed his frustration that he had been unable to investigate the alleged craft personally.

“I’m having a difficult time getting access to facilities that are just within a few miles from my office in Washington, D.C.,” he said.

“So, to try to attempt to go to another country and get permission at that level is going to be somewhat insurmountable. But it doesn’t mean that I’m not going to continue to try.”

He added that the US president has also been made aware of alien-human hybrids allegedly living on Earth today.

The lawmaker claims that an entire building has had to be built around the immovable flying saucer, which theorists believe to be on the outskirts of Seoul, South Korea.

Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart made the original claim that the United States had possession of the extraterrestrial craft in an interview on the Project Unit Podcast last November.

A giant building in South Korea has often been cited as a potential UFO storage facility. Google Earth

Several UFO blogs and satellite sleuths have since pointed to the mysterious South Korean structure – which sits atop a mountain and is roughly 270 feet in diameter.

The mysterious location is guarded by military personnel. Google Earth

Dr. Steven Greer claims there are multiple crashed alien craft on Earth. Getty Images)

Burlison added that if he ever got his hands on a piece of undeniable evidence about the existence of alien visitors, he would not hesitate in making it public:

“If I come under any hard evidence, whether it’s physical or video evidence that is absolutely definitive, while I’m going to do what I can to protect our national security and our nation’s interest, I will not hold back on telling the American people that we are alone or not alone in this universe.”

He added: “That is something that no government has the right to withhold from its people.”

While he refused to name the country in possession of the “craft”, Burlison was accompanied in the interview by famed UFO researcher Dr Steven Greer – who was far more forthcoming with details.

He claimed that he has spoken to someone connected with a top-secret Pentagon project to research these alleged craft, and this source “specifically knew of one [alien craft] in the mountains outside Seoul, South Korea. It was so huge they had to build a structure around it”.

Explaining that as a private citizen he is not bound by the same conditions of secrecy as Rep. Burlison, Greer claimed that multiple alien craft had been “brought down,” and that some of them were “bigger than a football field.”.

Greer went on to claim that there is another crashed alien craft near Fort Sill in Oklahoma, and that a structure had been built around that, too, in order to conceal its presence from the general public.

There is renewed interest in the idea that the US government has knowledge of alien visitors, in the wake of an off-the-cuff remark last week from former president Barack Obama.

In response to a question from podcast host Brian Tyler Cohen as to whether aliens were real, Obama stated: “They’re real but I haven’t seen them.”

He went on: “They’re not being kept at Area 51. There’s no underground facility unless there’s this enormous conspiracy and they hid it from the president of the United States.”

The US government’s UAP Disclosure Act of 2023 clearly states that control of information about UFO sightings must continue because of the need to protect America’s nuclear program:

“Legislation is necessary because credible evidence and testimony indicates that Federal Government unidentified anomalous phenomena records exist that have not been declassified … due in part to exemptions under the Atomic Energy Act of 1954.”

A recent Pentagon report showed that more than 750 new (UAP) sightings had been reported between May 2023 and June 2024, of which around 20 were credible enough to require further analysis.

Annual UFO report finds 21 cases of more than 700 received need more analysis

The majority of the reports the office received described orbs, lights, cylinders, but about 4% fell into the category of “other” and included unique descriptions like “green fireball,” “a jelly fish with [multicolored] flashing lights” or a “silver rocket approximately six feet long” (these were not necessarily among the 21 that the intelligence community will continue to actively investigate).

“There are interesting cases that with my physics and engineering background and time in the [intelligence community], I do not understand, and I don’t know anybody else understands them,” Dr. Jon Kosloski, director, All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) told reporters during a briefing on the unclassified version of the annual report mandated by Congress.

They included video of a Hellfire missile from a US Reaper drone that appeared to to collide with a glowing orb off the coast of Yemen.

WATCH: TMZ on X: “A wild clip just surfaced from a Congressional UAP hearing -- showing a glowing orb cruising over the Yemen coast like nothing happened... even after the U.S. allegedly blasted a Hellfire missile at it! 🚀💥🛸 https://t.co/bcpsskB6n3” / X

“We’ve never seen a Hellfire missile hit a target and bounce off,” said Luis Elizondo, a former senior intelligence official with the Pentagon who is a regular commentator on UFO research.

President Donald Trump says he is a UFO skeptic. AFP/Getty Images)

Congresswoman Robin Kelly has publicly stated this week that she would be in favor of full disclosure of the US government’s files on UFOs “as long as it doesn’t interfere with national security,” while President Donald Trump has expressed skepticism about the entire subject.

Insider claims President Donald Trump is preparing bombshell speech on UFOs

POTUS Trump is reportedly preparing a bombshell UFO disclosure speech that could publicly confirm decades of alleged evidence involving extraterrestrial vehicles

He said: “Am I a believer [in UFOs]? No, I probably, I can’t say I am,” before adding. “But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there.”

No less a figure than the late Jeffrey Epstein attempted to muddy the waters of UFO investigations, reaching out to noted physicist Lawrence Krauss and asking him to write an anonymous article that debunked claims of alien abductions.

In a 2018 email recently published as part of the US Department of Justice’s evidence against the notorious sex trafficker, Epstein wrote:

“Lawrence, can you pen an article on how to debunk claims [of] alien abductions etc., for example how many people share similar stories [of] ghosts, out-of-body experiences etc.”

The whistleblower, whose identity is being tightly held for his own safety believes the purpose of USAP was to hide such amazing encounters.

Watch the video about UFO crash retrieval operations.

This leaked classified report to Congress described an incident in which a swarm of ‘orb’ UFOs surrounded an F-22 stealth Raptor, forcing it off course.

Highly qualified U.S. Navy pilots — flying from the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt and training for active duty in the Persian Gulf between 2014 and 2015— told their superiors the objects seemingly defied the laws of physics.

The whistleblower’s report is said to make reference not just to UFOs but to ‘ARVs’ short for ‘Alien Reproduction Vehicle’ - meaning successfully reverse-engineered alien spacecraft.

