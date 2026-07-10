By Ed Liston

July 10, 2026

Escalation in the Strait of Hormuz

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a sharp rebuttal to Iranian media reports on Thursday, stating that claims of restricted passage through the Strait of Hormuz are “categorically false.”

The command emphasized that the waterway remains under international authority and that Tehran does not possess the legal or military control to dictate shipping routes.

This statement follows an attempt by Iran’s newly formed Persian Gulf Strait Authority to mandate that all commercial vessels use specific, Tehran-approved routes or face “strict prohibition.”

The dispute centers on conflicting interpretations of the June 18 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

While Iran argues the agreement grants it the right to manage “arrangements for safe passage,” the United States maintains that the strait must remain an open international trade corridor.

In response to recent Iranian aggression, CENTCOM reported that its forces have supported the safe movement of more than 800 commercial ships carrying roughly 380 million barrels of crude oil since early May.

Military and Economic Impact

The security situation has deteriorated rapidly since July 7, when the U.S. launched a massive wave of airstrikes hitting over 80 targets in southern Iran.

These strikes were a direct response to Iranian drone and projectile attacks on three commercial tankers.

On July 8, a second wave of strikes targeted an additional 90 military sites, including command-and-control networks and anti-ship missile batteries.

In retaliation, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launched missiles and drones at U.S. military facilities in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan.

The renewed hostilities have effectively frozen one of the world’s most vital energy chokepoints.

Ship-tracking data from Bloomberg (BLP) shows that most observable traffic is now occurring only along the northern, Iran-approved routes, while the U.S.-supported Omani corridor remains largely empty.

Many vessel operators have reportedly turned off their transponders to avoid detection, a practice that hasn’t been seen at this scale since the height of the February 2026 conflict.

Market Reactions and Outlook

Global energy markets are reacting with high volatility to the collapse of the fragile truce.

The U.S. Treasury Department has revoked oil sanctions waivers previously granted to Iran, further tightening global supply.

Analysts at Argus Media noted that the resumption of direct military confrontation has reversed the downward trend in oil prices seen throughout June.

While President Trump has suggested that talks could potentially continue, he warned of “much worse” consequences if Iran continues to target commercial shipping.

The United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO) has advised all transit through the Strait of Hormuz be avoided until safety conditions are restored.

As of Thursday evening, the region remains on high alert, with the risk of a broader regional conflict reaching its highest point in months.

READ MORE:

The Strait of Hormuz Crisis Means the Iran War Can’t End

U.S. MILITARY TAKES CONTROL OF IRANIAN OIL ROUTES IN THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ — GLOBAL SUPPLY RESTORED, FUEL PRICES TO DROP FAST IN AMERICA

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

President Trump Tells Europe & Gulf States to Fix the Strait of Hormuz Themselves Amid Reports That He is Willing to End War Without Reopening Strait of Hormuz

BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) issued a statement on July 9, 2026, explicitly rejecting Iranian state media claims of control over the Strait of Hormuz.

This came shortly after U.S. strikes on over 80 Iranian targets (air defenses, command networks, coastal radars, anti-ship missiles, and IRGC boats) in response to Iranian attacks on commercial vessels in the strait.

The Strait of Hormuz lies between Iran to the north and Oman (with UAE territory nearby) to the south. Roughly 20% of global oil trade and significant liquefied natural gas (LNG) volumes pass through it daily under normal conditions.

The strait is widely regarded as an international strait under customary international law (principles reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, or UNCLOS, even though Iran has not ratified it).

This grants a right of transit passage — continuous and expeditious passage that coastal states cannot arbitrarily suspend or condition for foreign vessels.

In times of armed conflict, belligerents have limited rights against enemy vessels, but attacking neutral commercial shipping is generally prohibited.

CENTCOM’s position aligns with the longstanding U.S. Freedom of Navigation policy: the waterway remains open to international traffic, and Iran has no legal right to impose exclusive control.

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