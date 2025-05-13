By S.E. Gunn PhD

May 13, 2025

The White House released a statement on May 11, 2025 on the trade negotiations with China progress with China: U.S. Announces China Trade Deal in Geneva.

U.S. Announces China Trade Deal in Geneva

Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent stated:

And U.S. Trade Representative Ambassador Jamieson Greer stated:

On May 12, 2025, the White House posted a Joint Statement on U.S.-China Economic and Trade Meeting in Geneva stating:

The accompanying Fact Sheet explicates:

I do recommend caution on celebrating this agreement because it is NOT a "done deal" trade agreement. It is only Phase I of the process.

Each country agreed to take certain steps by May 14 and if these steps are not accomplished, everything could collapse.

Should this Phase I of the agreement be completed satisfactorily, negotiations will recommence on May 14 and will continue until all issues of both countries are addressed.

China's Perspective:

