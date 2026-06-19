By Marcus Weisgerber

June 19, 2026

The U.S. Air Force has agreed to deals with two companies for a new fleet of autonomous drone jet fighters designed to help manned warplanes strike targets deep in enemy territory.

The contracts with Anduril and General Atomics for larger, faster, more expensive combat drones come as small, cheap, quick-to-build aircraft have reshaped modern warfare in both Ukraine and Iran.

The Air Force says its new drones are needed in battles where manned jets would be at a high risk of getting shot down. ‘

They will “change how we project power and generate mass in highly contested environments,” said Gen. Ken Wilsbach, the Air Force chief of staff.

Highly contested environments is a phrase often used by the military for airspace defended by advanced interceptors made by China and Russia.

The Air Force had been evaluating the Anduril and General Atomics drones since 2024. The General Atomics drone, called the FQ-42, is larger than Anduril’s drone, called FQ-44.

One of the differences between the two is that the FQ-42 carries missiles in an internal weapons bay while the FQ-44 carries munitions externally on its wings.

Officials didn’t disclose the financial terms of the deal or how many aircraft were being bought. An Air Force spokeswoman said the cost was classified.

The service’s latest budget request includes more than $1 billion for these specific drones in fiscal 2027, and in excess of $9.5 billion over the next five years.

The contracts “represent the next critical evolution of air power,” the Air Force said.

The drones are designed to fly alongside warplanes flown by human pilots.

But unlike today’s Reaper drones, which must be flown remotely, the new drones are being built to fly autonomously with limited human command.

Air Force officials say they want the drones to cost roughly one-third of a manned fighter. An Air Force F-35 costs roughly $82.5 million.

By comparison, the newest version of the General Atomics-made Reaper, the MQ-9B SkyGuardian, costs about $30 million.

The military says it plans to buy about 150 of the new drones, which it calls collaborative combat aircraft or CCAs, by the end of the decade and about 1,000 total.

Buying the drones from two companies will promote “continuous competition” and “drives the best outcomes in schedule, cost, and performance,” said Col. Timothy Helfrich, portfolio acquisition executive for fighters and advanced aircraft.

The Air Force also awarded contracts to Andural, fellow startup Shield AI and RTX’s Collins Aerospace to develop the software that will control the autonomous drones.

Similarly, the terms weren’t disclosed.

Cheap, low-flying drones have had a devastating effect on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia and across the Middle East.

Iranian-made Shaheds, one-way attack drones that crash directly into targets, have damaged or destroyed military facilities across the Middle East.

The U.S. has used reverse-engineered Shaheds against Iran. Ukraine struck dozens of Russian warplanes with drones it launched from trucks inside Russian territory.

But the types of drones being purchased by the Air Force are much different.

The armed drones could fly ahead of human pilots, scanning the skies for enemy aircraft in areas heavily defended by surface to air missiles.

While Ukraine has demonstrated the need to field large numbers of cheap, expendable drones, the U.S. military also must have devices that can fly much longer distances in different regions of the world, said Caitlin Lee, a drone expert who is director of acquisition and technology policy at Rand, a think tank.

“China’s diverse missile inventory and formidable electronic warfare capabilities can destroy or render ineffective U.S. aircraft on the ground or in the air,” Lee said.

“Building large numbers of CCA at low cost will ensure some aircraft ‘live to fight another day,’” she said.

“Building CCA with sufficient range will also be important to ensure they can escort longer-range aircraft, such as bombers, tankers or cargo aircraft.”

Iran and the Houthis in Yemen have collectively shot down dozens of the propeller-driven Reaper drones in recent months using missiles that can loiter in the sky before homing in on heat from the drones.

“I think we always want the leading edge, and to the extent possible, to have uncrewed systems forward, since they are going to be at risk, as we’ve seen in Iran and Yemen,” said Stacie Pettyjohn, a senior fellow and director of the Defense Program at the Center for a New American Security.

Pettyjohn sees the new drones evolving from just air-to-air combat to different types of missions over time, such as striking targets on the ground.

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BOTTOMLINE

The US Air Force has awarded production contracts for a new generation of semi-autonomous jet-powered drones designed to operate alongside manned fighters and conduct deep strikes into heavily defended enemy territory.

The Air Force awarded engineering, manufacturing development, and production contracts (four months ahead of schedule) to:

Anduril Industries for the FQ-44A Fury (previously prototype YFQ-44A).

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems for the FQ-42A Dark Merlin (previously prototype YFQ-42A).

The service plans to buy over 150 combat-capable CCAs by the end of the decade (2030), with a longer-term goal of scaling toward ~1,000 aircraft through continuous competition.

Anduril has already demonstrated its Fury carrying an inert AIM-120 air-to-air missile in testing.

These represent a major evolution in US airpower—affordable (relative to crewed fighters) attainable mass combined with advanced autonomy to maintain superiority in contested airspace.

Production is ramping up quickly, with initial operational capability targeted toward the end of the decade.

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