Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John C Blount's avatar
John C Blount
2h

We are Legion is straight from Satan.

Reply
Share
Donna Brown's avatar
Donna Brown
2h

Good spot for him

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture