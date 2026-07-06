By Michael Baxter @Real Raw News

July 7, 2026

The uniformed Air Force major arrested on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday for unlawfully calling for President Trump’s impeachment now occupies a Camp Delta cell at Guantanamo Bay pending either a general court-martial or a military tribunal.

The Uniform Code of Military Justice explicitly prohibits service members of any rank from publicly disparaging senior administration officials, such as the president, vice president, or secretary of war.

But on Wednesday, Major Jason Watson joined a group of ANTIFA insurgents, holding a sign demanding the immediate impeachment of President Trump and Vice President Vance.

He was arrested by Capitol Police and later handed to Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) operators who shackled his treasonous ass and put him on a flight to GITMO.

Before that, though, Watson was arraigned before a military magistrate at the Washington Navy Yard, where an overly sympathetic judge gave Watson numerous opportunities to justify his behavior.

From what we know, the jurist asked Watson whether he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he violated UCMJ Articles 88 (contempt toward officials), 94 (mutiny or sedition), and 133 (conduct unbecoming).

Watson was also asked whether anyone had bribed or blackmailed him into breaking his oath.

“No and no. I’m of sound mind and body. Fuck Trump and Fuck Vance; they should be impeached, convicted, and hanged to death for betraying the United States of America, and Stephen Miller and Trump’s whore Natalie Harp, too, and fuck you, too,” Watson told the judge.

“Do whatever the fuck you want to me, it doesn’t’ matter, we’re taking back our country. We are legion.”

His injudicious disregard for courtroom decorum earned him what could be a one-way trip to the nation’s most notorious detention camp, where he now sits in pretrial confinement while the Office of Military Commissions debates whether to court-martial Watson or try him as a domestic terrorist, an enemy combatant.

Neither possibility bodes well for Watson, but conviction by court-martial would assuredly yield a less severe sentence than would a guilty verdict at a military tribunal.

If convicted of mutiny at a general court-martial, he could, potentially, face a death sentence; however, life imprisonment without parole, dishonorable discharge, and forfeiture of rank and benefits are the probable outcomes.

If he’s dragged before a tribunal, he will likely get the rope.

According to military sources, a preliminary investigation into Watson’s background has already unearthed sufficient evidence to establish guilt.

“Based on interviews with his peers and enlisted, he, umm, tried recruiting others to stand with him against Trump at the Capitol, but he failed. The 15 people he approached showed better judgment. Still, it’s clear-cut mutiny and inciting insurrection. He betrayed the uniform. One thing’s for sure: Life, as he knew it, is over. This’ll be an open-and-shut case.”

RRN requested a complete copy of Major Watson’s service history, but our request was denied due to the ongoing investigation and sensitivity of the case.

We will update if/when we receive more info.

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