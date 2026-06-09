By David Edwards

June 9, 2026

An internal government document obtained by 404 Media reveals that Immigration and Customs Enforcement plans to arm more than 1,200 local police departments with a “flawed” facial recognition app capable of scanning anyone’s face — no warrant, no consent, no notice required.

ICE’s Plan to Let Cops Around the Country Scan Faces to Verify Immigration Status

The app, called the ICE Task Force Module, would run face photos against a database of more than 250 million DHS and State Department records to determine whether someone is subject to deportation.

The document — a Privacy Threshold Analysis filed by ICE’s own privacy unit — acknowledges that U.S. citizens will inevitably be swept up in the scans.

Every photo taken, whether it matches a target or not, gets stored for 15 years.

The technology would be distributed to agencies enrolled in the 287(g) program, which currently includes 1,220 departments across 32 states and two U.S. territories.

Those local officers, the New York Civil Liberties Union has argued, are essentially turned into ICE agents.

Civil liberties groups say the plan is a disaster waiting to happen — and point to a track record that backs them up.

In April 2025, Juan Carlos Lopez-Gomez, a U.S. citizen with his Social Security card in hand, was arrested and held for 30 hours after ICE’s facial recognition system wrongly flagged him as an unauthorized alien.

Nate Wessler, deputy director of the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, told 404 Media the plan is built on a broken foundation.

“This embarrassingly cursory document utterly fails to acknowledge the harms that will flow from putting a flawed face recognition app in the hands of many thousands of local police,” Wessler said.

“Sending local cops out to indiscriminately scan our faces, with a system that is known to generate false matches, that saves our data for 15 years, and that ensnares police into making immigration decisions that they are untrained for and that will undermine community safety efforts, is a recipe for disaster and for terrorizing members of communities across the country. DHS’s privacy regulators fell down on the job. Now it’s up to lawmakers to ensure this dangerous technology stays off our streets.”

Jake Laperruque, deputy director of the Center for Democracy & Technology’s Security and Surveillance Project, warned when an earlier version of the app briefly surfaced on the Google Play Store that handing “this powerful tech to police is like asking a 16-year old who just failed their drivers exams to pick a dozen classmates to hand car keys to.”

DHS Gives Local Cops a Facial Recognition App To Find Immigrants

The app, called Mobile Identify and available on the Google Play Store, is specifically for local and regional law enforcement agencies working with ICE on immigration enforcement.

Cooper Quintin, a security researcher and senior public interest technologist with the Electronic Frontier Foundation, told 404 Media the new document confirms the worst.

“Face surveillance was already a dangerous infringement of civil liberties in the hands of ICE agents,” Quintin said. “Putting it in the hands of ICE’s local partners will subject even more Americans to omnipresent surveillance and unjust detainment.”

READ MORE:

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Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Teases 100 Million Deportations as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Manpower Expands 120%

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Plans Cash Rewards for Private Bounty Hunters to Locate and Track Immigrants

BOTTOMLINE

An internal DHS document obtained by 404 Media and reported on describes ICE’s plan to expand a facial recognition app called the ICE Task Force Module (TFM App) to local law enforcement agencies participating in the 287(g) program.

The TFM App would let trained officers from over 1,220 local and state police departments (in 32 states and two territories) scan a person’s face during an encounter using a mobile app.

The scan queries a database of more than 250 million records from DHS and the State Department, including CBP’s Traveler Verification Service. It checks identity and immigration status—specifically whether the person is subject to removal (deportation).

This fits into the Trump administration’s second-term push for large-scale immigration enforcement, including daily arrest targets and expanded use of technology for identification.

ICE’s core mission remains targeting people present illegally or with criminal records—not U.S. citizens. The 287(g) program is opt-in; participating agencies get federal support and training precisely to handle immigration checks lawfully.

In short, this is a real expansion of surveillance tech to local partners for immigration enforcement.

Whether it’s a “recipe for disaster” or a practical tool depends on implementation, training, oversight, and how often false positives actually lead to harm.

The “terrorizing Americans” framing is activist rhetoric, not the document’s language or ICE’s stated goal.

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