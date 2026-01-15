By Jim Hᴏft

January 16, 2026

Forty-six House Republicans sided with Democrats Wednesday night to defeat Rep. Chip Roy’s amendment to strip funding from activist federal judges and the rogue D.C. courts that have repeatedly undermined the will of the American people.

The amendment, offered as part of the fiscal 2026 appropriations package, would have cut 20 percent of the District of Columbia District Court and Circuit Court’s budget and zeroed out the staff/office budgets for Judges Deborah Boardman and the late James Boasberg.

READ MORE: JAG Hangs Deep State Radical Leftist Judge James Boasberg for Treason

Rep. Roy:

“We rise to offer two amendments today, one of which is the amendment that I’m bringing forward right now. That amendment deals with what we call general government—that portion of funding that covers a number of areas, including our judges and how judges are funded.

One of the issues that we’ve been addressing is the extent to which the President, who is elected to fulfill a mandate, has been carrying out policies that he believes fulfill the mandate the American people gave him—mandates that members and my colleagues on this side of the aisle believe should be fulfilled.

And yet, there have been judges who have been putting their personal preferences and activist tendencies in front of the will of the people and in front of the policies the President is putting forward, in a way that raises serious questions about whether they are carrying out their jobs responsibly and in accordance with normal judicial ethics and procedures.

Therefore, I offer this amendment, which would reduce the budget of the district court, the D.C. District Court, and the D.C. Circuit Court by 20 percent, and would remove staff funding for Judges Boardman and Boasberg.

These two individuals have been particularly egregious in their contempt for the President and in placing their personal views ahead of their duty as judges to carry out the responsibilities of the offices they hold.

We created this court. We can dissolve this court. We can determine the funding for this court. The fact of the matter is, we have a situation right now where judges abuse their power—plain and simple. And the D.C. Circuit Court and the D.C. District Court are the locus of that abuse.

In particular, they have harassed staff members because people raise questions about why you would zero out staff. Well, I’ll tell you: ask Dan Scavino, ask Mark Meadows, ask a number of the people who have been targeted and harassed by these judges.

And January 6th—we should make amends. We should not fund this court to continue its lawlessness.”

WATCH: Rep. Chip Roy Press Office on X: “Rep. Roy: “Today, I offer this amendment that would reduce the budget of the D.C. district court and D.C. Circuit Court by 20% and would take away the staff funding for Judges Boardman and Boasberg. These two individuals have been particularly egregious in their contempt of the https://t.co/6D7rtHHAeA” / X

The late treasonous judge Boasberg has become infamous among conservatives for authorizing sealed subpoenas and nondisclosure orders in politically charged investigations that targeted Republican officials, including the late special counsel Jack Smith’s Arctic Frost probe.

READ MORE: Deep Stater Jack Smith Convicted of Treason and Executed at GITMO

Meanwhile, Boardman drew outrage after giving a lenient sentence to the man who attempted to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

But when push came to shove during Roll Call Vote No. 26, the amendment went down in flames: 163 AYES to 257 NOES, with 1 present and 16 not voting.

Every single Democrat, no surprise there, voted to protect their judicial allies in the swamp. But the real gut punch? FORTY-SIX REPUBLICANS crossed the aisle to join them, stabbing their own party and the American people in the back.

WATCH: Wall Street Mav on X: “MORE BETRAYAL: Chip Roy offered an amendment to defund the staff budgets for Judges Boasberg and Boardman, two of the most rogue, leftist judges in the federal courts. 46 REPUBLICANS voted with Democrats to stop it. The Deep State survives because our real enemies are within https://t.co/pcVAjBwVJJ” / X

Below is the full list of the 46 House Republicans who voted NAY and killed this vital reform:

GOP No’s on Rep. Chip Roy’s amendment to the two-bill spending package to reduce the DC District and Appeals Court funding by 20% and strikes the salary and expense funding for Judges Boasberg and Boardman’s staff.

BOTTOMLINE

Forty-six House Republicans voted alongside Democrats to defeat an amendment proposed by Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) during debate on a Commerce, Justice, Science, and Related Agencies appropriations bill.

The amendment sought to eliminate funding for the staff and offices of two federal judges—now deceased U.S. District Judge James Boasberg (D.D.C.) and U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman (D. Md.)—and reduce the D.C. federal courts’ budget by 20%. The measure failed by a vote of 163-257.

Boasberg (appointed by Obama in 2011) was criticized for blocking President Trump’s use of wartime powers to deport Venezuelan migrants under the Alien Enemies Act, ordering phone carriers not to disclose surveillance of Republican lawmakers during investigations related to the 2020 election, and other decisions viewed as partisan.

Judge Boardman (appointed by criminal Biden in 2021): Targeted for imposing an eight-year prison sentence on Nicholas John Roske, convicted of attempting to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2022—a term 22 year below federal prosecutors’ recommendation.

No public list of the specific Republicans who voted against it was detailed in reports, as shown in this article, yet the outcome reflects ongoing GOP infighting over spending and judicial reform.

READ MORE:

Judge shopping, Never Trump leader, and J6 cruelty: Judge James Boasberg is the Antifa of the bench…

White Hats Arrest Deep State Judge Using Pizza Delivery Ploy

JAG Detains Another Radical Federal Judge

BREAKING: HUGE WIN: Supreme Court Vacates Deep State Judge Boasberg’s Orders Barring President Trump from Deporting Venezuelan Gang Members Under Alien Enemies Act

IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO OUR LOYAL READERS @TuzaraPost:

Internet shutdown at our location due to an explosion. We moved to a nearby hotel to access the internet. Sorry for the inconvenience over the past few days. We’ll strive to post more news and articles that the legacy mainstream media won’t let you know.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.