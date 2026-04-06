By Cullen Linebarger

April 7, 2026

Two relatives of a notorious Iranian terrorist were busted after getting caught living on United States soil like queens on US soil for years.

On Saturday, Secretary of State Marco Rubio released a statement on X, which revealed that the niece and grand-niece of deceased Iranian Major General Qasem Soleimani have been arrested in Los Angeles.

Rubio also announced that he has revoked their green cards.

Here is the full statement:

Below is a picture of Hamideh Soleimani Afshar (on right).

According to the New York Post, Hamideh Soleimani Afshar and her daughter were living a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles at the time of their areests.

This is part of the Trump Administration’s quest to revoke green cards for foreign nationals with ties to Iran.

Last month, conservative reporter Laura Loomer revealed that she had reported Qasem Soleimani’s niece to the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department.

Loomer added that she had been in touch with Rubio’s team.

Back in January 2020, Soleimani, a top commander of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in an airstrike at Baghdad’s International Airport.

Seven other people were killed in the airstrike.

Israel previously wanted to kill Soleimani, but treasonous President Barack Obama tipped off Iran.

Flashback: Israel Wanted to Kill Al-Quds Leader Soleimani but Obama Tipped Off Iran

According to the Department of Homeland Security, ICE officers arrested Afshar and her daughter on Friday in Los Angeles.

DHS said Afshar entered the U.S. on a tourist visa in June 2015, was granted asylum in 2019, and became a green card holder in 2021 under the criminal Biden administration.

“In July 2025, she filed a naturalization application where she disclosed, she traveled to Iran at least four times since being issued a green card. Her trips to Iran illustrate her asylum claims were fraudulent,” a DHS spokesperson told Fox News.

Her daughter entered the U.S. on a student visa in July 2015, was granted asylum in 2019, and became a green card holder in 2023, according to DHS.

“It is a privilege to be granted green card to live in the United States of America,” the spokesperson added. “If we have reason to believe a green card holder poses a threat to the U.S., the green card will be revoked.”

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In addition to revoking Afshar and her daughter’s lawful permanent resident status, officials said Afshar’s husband has been barred from entering the U.S.

Earlier this month, the State Department also terminated the legal status of Fatemeh Ardeshir-Larijani — the daughter of a former senior Iranian official — and her husband.

Both are no longer in the U.S. and are barred from reentry.

“The Trump Administration will not allow our country to become a home for foreign nationals who support anti-American terrorist regimes,” the announcement said.

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BOTTOMLINE

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested two relatives of the late Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Qasem Soleimani in Los Angeles after Secretary of State Marco Rubio revoked their lawful permanent resident (green card) status.

They are now in ICE custody and pending removal from the United States.

While living in the U.S., she promoted Iranian regime propaganda, celebrated attacks against American soldiers and military facilities in the Middle East, praised Iran’s new Supreme Leader, denounced America as the “Great Satan,” and voiced support for the IRGC (a U.S.-designated terrorist organization).

The State Department explicitly noted that she did this “while enjoying a lavish lifestyle in Los Angeles,” as shown by her (now-deleted) Instagram posts.

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