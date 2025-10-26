By Revolver

If you’ve ever wondered how diversity became a billion-dollar hustle, buckle up, because James O’Keefe nailed it on camera in one of his best undercover stings yet, even if his disguise looked like it was straight out of a Spirit Halloween “Inspector Clouseau” kit.

But all joking aside, for years, the federal government has bragged about a program you’ve probably never heard of called the “8(a) Program.” It’s run by the Small Business Administration.

This program was sold as another feel-good initiative to help “socially and economically disadvantaged” small businesses.

Basically, it was designed to help minority-owned companies compete for government contracts… classic DEI favoritism dressed up as a noble cause.

And that’s exactly what it was…

Just like every DEI-driven program, it turned into a massive scam.

Here’s how it was supposed to work: the government gives special, no-bid contracts to minority-owned businesses so they can grow.

But here’s how it actually worked: those minority businesses were actually shell companies that slapped a “minority-owned” label on the door so they could rake in your tax dollars while secretly handing the real work (and cash) to someone else.

This is called a “pass-through” scam, and it’s made a lot of people filthy rich off your hard-earned tax dollars.

This is fake diversity meeting real corruption.

And now, thanks to James O’Keefe’s latest undercover sting, we can see exactly how it’s done.

In the video, a contract manager at ATI Government Solutions, a company that’s pulled in more than $100 million in federal contracts, openly admits the whole thing is a fraud.

The manager brags about using her company’s minority-owned status as a front to win government deals, then outsourcing 80 percent of the work to other firms, while still pocketing her own money.

“Pass-throughs are a great thing,” she laughs. “We only do 20 percent. The rest goes to subs. And remember, there’s no competition.”

Infuriating.

So there it is, straight from the source. The 8(a) Program, one of the federal government’s biggest “diversity success stories,” is nothing more than a DEI money-laundering scheme.

Awesome.

And now, thanks to James O’Keefe blowing the lid off this massive scam, the Small Business Administration under Kelly Loeffler is stepping in to clean up the mess.

Her team has launched an official investigation into ATI Government Solutions and the Susanville Indian Rancheria, the so-called “minority-owned” partner used as the front in this pass-through operation. And she’s not stopping there…

The SBA has already begun a full audit of the 8(a) Program, combing through every contract from the past fifteen years to find out just how deep the corruption runs.

She’s scaling back bloated DEI contracting goals, tearing down the shell games, and pulling authority from agencies like USAID that got too cozy with the same shady operators.

Truthfully, Kelly Loeffler ought to shut the whole 8(a) racket down for good.

Kelly took to X to announce her plans.

For years, DEI was treated like a moral shield for corruption: slap a “diversity” label on a scam, and suddenly no one’s allowed to ask questions.

That era is hopefully ending, thanks in big part to James O’Keefe’s investigation.

BOTTOMLINE

A recent exposé by James O’Keefe Media Group (OMG) alleges widespread fraud in the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) 8(a) Business Development program.

This program is a massive scam involving “pass-through” schemes, where certified firms act as fronts to win no-bid contracts but outsource most of the work to non-qualifying subcontractors, violating federal rules and siphoning taxpayer money.

Over the years, it has awarded billions in contracts, with some estimates putting total historical spending around $100 billion.

O’Keefe released an undercover video featuring Melayne Cromwell, a contract manager at ATI Government Solutions, a firm certified under 8(a) through a partnership with the Susanville Indian Rancheria (a tribal entity).

In the footage, Cromwell reportedly admits to using “pass-throughs,” where ATI does only about 20% of the work on contracts while subcontracting 80% to others, allowing them to secure over $100 million in no-bid deals.

She describes it as “a great thing” with “no competition,” which critics say violates SBA rules requiring 8(a) firms to perform at least 50% of the work on most contracts.

This is emblematic of broader corruption in DEI-linked programs, calling the 8(a) initiative a “money-laundering scheme” where diversity labels shield fraud.

