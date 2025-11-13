Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenny Augustin's avatar
Jenny Augustin
6m

Belton MO has several big warehouses 🙋🏻‍♀️👍🏻 Downtowns all over the USA have loads of empty bldgs!! Hallelujah! And the inmates could clean them up! Lots of jobs for everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Joe Tuzara, M.D. @TuzaraPost
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture