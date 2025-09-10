By Terry Collins & Michael Loria

September 10, 2025

After much speculation and teasing by President Donald Trump, the Department of Homeland Security said it is launching Operation Midway Blitz, a new initiative targeting undocumented immigrants who commit crimes across Chicago and Illinois.

CHICAGO – Today, the Department of Homeland Security announced Operation Midway Blitz in honor of Katie Abraham who was killed in a drunk driving hit-and-run car wreck caused by criminal illegal alien Julio Cucul-Bol in Illinois.

This ICE operation will target the criminal illegal aliens who flocked to Chicago and Illinois because they knew Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies would protect them and allow them to roam free on American streets.

DHS said the Immigration and Customs Enforcement operation will target people in the country illegally who commit crimes and "flocked to Chicago and Illinois." Hundreds of Homeland Security officials are expected to operate from a naval base outside Chicago.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in a statement that the operation will go after "the worst of the worst," accusing Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and other local politicians of releasing gang members, rapists, kidnappers and drug traffickers that put lives at risk.

"President Trump and Secretary Noem have a clear message: no city is a safe haven for criminal illegal aliens," McLaughlin said.

"If you come to our country illegally and break our laws, we will hunt you down, arrest you, deport you, and you will never return.”

The announcement by DHS comes as Chicago is bracing for the Trump administration's deployment of National Guard troops and more ICE agents.

Last week, President Trump said, "we're going in," in response to a violent Labor Day weekend. Meanwhile, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson have vigorously rejected the notion and said they will stand up to President Trump's "tyranny."

On Sept. 7, President Trump told reporters that Chicago is a "very dangerous place" and that he could "solve Chicago very quickly."

'It’s about terrorizing our communities': Chicagoans slam President Trump raids

A large group of Chicago immigration activists and local Latino political leaders gathered on the city’s Southwest Side, a longtime destination for Mexican immigrants, to slam Trump’s immigration raids.

"What we're experiencing today is not normal," said Rey Wences of the Illinois Coalition of Immigrant and Refugee Rights, a Prairie State immigration advocacy group. “People going out in the street and being snatched from their family members is not normal."

Immigration agents have detained at least three people so far, according to the immigrant rights group. Brandon Lee, a group spokesperson, said he expects the actual number is higher as there is a delay in arrests being reported.

"These abductions were seemingly random," Wences said, "with agents profiling and approaching community members on the street."

The Illinois immigrant rights group has set up a hotline where Chicagoans can report sightings of ICE agents.

Immigration activists also respond to the sightings in person, distributing information on what rights people have when confronted by immigration agents and recording the detainments if they arrive in time.

"It’s never been about arresting the worst of the worst," said Alderwoman Jeylú Gutiérrez, the city council representative for Chicago’s 14th Ward.

"It’s about terrorizing our communities. But we will not be intimidated."

War of words escalating between President Trump, Pritzker

In a Truth Social post on Sept. 8, the president criticized Pritzker for not requesting federal help after President Trump said six people were killed and 12 were injured by gunfire in Chicago over the weekend.

"I want to help the people of Chicago, not hurt them," President Trump wrote. "Only Criminals will be hurt!"

Pritzker soon responded with his own post on X: "'I want to help people, not hurt them,' says the guy who just threatened an American city with the Department of War."

In a Sept. 6 Truth Social post, President Trump paraphrased a line from the Oscar-winning movie "Apocalypse Now" to threaten continued deportations of undocumented immigrants in Chicago.

It came a day after Trump also signed an executive order changing the name of the Defense Department to the War Department, the name it had from the nation's founding through World War II.

"I love the smell of deportations in the morning," Trump wrote, converting a line about napalm in the Vietnam War to refer to deportations. "Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR."

Trump threatens 'WAR' in Chicago: Pritzker hits back at president's potential National Guard deployment

In response, Pritzker later said on X that his state won't be intimidated.

"The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke," Pritzker wrote. "This is not normal. Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

President Trump's threat to send National Guard troops to Chicago comes amid DC protests and a continuing lawsuit against the deployment in Los Angeles.

And Illinois' longtime Sen. Dick Durbin said on Sept. 8 that President Trump continues to “wrongly hyper-fixate” on deploying the military to Chicago.

“These actions don’t make us safer. They are a waste of money, stoke fear, and represent another failed attempt at a distraction,” said Durbin, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Durbin also had a message to the hardworking immigrant families, who he said are now scared to send their children to school, the hospital, or to report crimes to the police.

"We stand with you. Please know that a majority of Americans do not support these anti-immigrant actions by the Trump administration," said Durbin, who will be stepping down at year's end.

"While the president exhibits disdain for immigrants, Chicago embraces them as family who help make our economy thrive and our city strong."

BOTTOMLINE

On September 8, 2025, the Trump administration announced the launch of Operation Midway Blitz, an intensified Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation targeting undocumented immigrants in Chicago and surrounding areas in Illinois.

The initiative is part of a broader federal crackdown on sanctuary cities, focusing on individuals deemed "criminal illegal aliens" who have evaded prior deportation efforts.

The operation's name draws from military-themed rhetoric, referencing the historic Battle of Midway, and is described by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as a swift, targeted enforcement action to "remove threats" from communities.

The operation was named in honor of Katie Abraham, a victim of an alleged crime committed by an undocumented immigrant, according to DHS statements.

It involves deploying additional ICE agents and potentially federal troops to Chicago, a city long designated as a sanctuary jurisdiction that limits local cooperation with federal immigration enforcement.

The operation prioritizes "hardened criminals" among undocumented immigrants, including those involved in violent crimes or gang activity.

DHS estimates thousands of such individuals are in Illinois, many of whom relocated to the state due to its sanctuary policies under woke Governor J.B. Pritzker.

Supporters hail it as a necessary step to restore law and order, arguing that sanctuary policies have allowed dangerous individuals to thrive.

Similar actions have been rolled out in other Democratic-led cities like Los Angeles and New York, though Chicago's high migrant influx (from recent border surges) makes it a high-profile target.

