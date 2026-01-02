By Kelen McBreen

January 2, 2026

The Trump administration announced this week that Health and Human Services is halting childcare funding to all 50 states due to the recently revealed daycare center fraud in Minnesota.

Deputy Health and Human Services Secretary Jim O’Neill said the “blatant fraud that appears to be rampant in Minnesota and across the country” must be addressed before funding can continue.

Every state will now face new requirements, with Minnesota undergoing audits and being asked for attendance records, licensing documents, and inspection reports.

O’Neill said all Administration for Children and Families payments nationwide will now require “justification and a receipt or photo evidence” before receiving payments.

WATCH: Deputy Secretary Jim O’Neill on X: “We have frozen all child care payments to the state of Minnesota. You have probably read the serious allegations that the state of Minnesota has funneled millions of taxpayer dollars to fraudulent daycares across Minnesota over the past decade. Today we have taken three actions https://t.co/VYbyf3WGop” / X

Crooked Democrat Minnesota Governor Tim Walz responded to O’Neill’s post, writing, “This is Trump’s long game. We’ve spent years cracking down on fraudsters. It’s a serious issue – but this has been his plan all along. He’s politicizing the issue to defund programs that help Minnesotans.”

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a “Fox & Friends” interview Wednesday that fraud in California and New York is also being examined by the administration, with President Trump posting on Truth Social.

All of this is taking place in response to independent journalist Nick Shirley’s mega-viral investigation into daycare center fraud by members of the Minnesota Somali community.

WATCH: Nick shirley on X: “🚨 Here is the full 42 minutes of my crew and I exposing Minnesota fraud, this might be my most important work yet. We uncovered over $110,000,000 in ONE day. Like it and share it around like wildfire! Its time to hold these corrupt politicians and fraudsters accountable We ALL https://t.co/E3Penx2o7a” / X

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration’s HHS has implemented a nationwide freeze on federal childcare funding payments to all states, requiring extensive documentation, such as justifications, receipts, photo evidence, attendance records, licensing, inspection reports, complaints, and investigations, before funds are released.

This action stems from allegations of widespread fraud in Minnesota’s childcare system, particularly highlighted by a viral 40-minute video from conservative influencer Nick Shirley, who claimed to uncover over $100 million in fraudulent activity at Somali-run day care centers in Minneapolis, where facilities allegedly received public funds despite lacking children or proper operations.

The freeze affects the Administration for Children and Families’ payments, which provide around $185 million annually to Minnesota alone for assisting about 19,000 children.

A senior U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutor estimated that half or more of $18 billion in federal funds across 14 Minnesota programs since 2018 may have been stolen.

