By Willow Tohi

October 18, 2025

The Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) terminated or scaled back 108 federal contracts , saving taxpayers $397 million immediately and eliminating $5.8 billion in future liabilities.

Since January 2025, the Trump administration has slashed $214 billion in wasteful spending, averaging $1,329 per taxpayer.

Terminated contracts include questionable expenditures like $3.1 million for Tanzania education programs and $44 million for State Department “professional services” in Qatar.

The administration’s aggressive downsizing coincides with a government shutdown, triggering layoffs of 4,100 federal workers and a broader exodus of 201,000 employees since September.

DOGE’s mission—streamlining operations and restoring accountability—reflects Trump’s broader push to reduce bureaucratic bloat and return taxpayer dollars to Americans.

In one of the most aggressive federal cost-cutting initiatives in modern history, the Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has terminated or downsized 108 federal contracts, eliminating $5.8 billion in potential liabilities and securing $397 million in immediate savings.

The move is part of a broader campaign that has already saved taxpayers $214 billion since January—equivalent to $1,329 per taxpayer—by eliminating redundant programs, canceling wasteful grants and consolidating federal operations.

Among the canceled contracts were a $3.1 million State Department project for a Tanzanian education office, a $46,500 lease for Voice of America’s East Asia bureau, and a $44 million State Department contract for unspecified “professional services” in Qatar.

Critics argue these expenditures epitomize the unchecked bloat that has plagued federal agencies for decades.

The DOGE mandate: Restoring fiscal discipline

Established via executive order on President Trump’s first day back in office, DOGE was designed to audit, streamline and modernize federal spending.

The agency has since eliminated 13,440 contracts ($61 billion), canceled 15,887 grants ($49 billion) and ended 264 leases ($113 million).

Former DOGE adviser Elon Musk helped develop the department’s auditing framework before departing in May, leaving behind automated tools to detect inefficiencies.

A February follow-up order required agencies to review existing contracts and grants, mandating terminations where appropriate to reduce fraud, waste and abuse.

The administration has also frozen federal credit cards for 30 days, halted non-essential travel and forced agencies to justify every payment—measures aimed at instilling long-term accountability.

Government shutdown accelerates workforce reductions

The cost-cutting push coincides with an ongoing government shutdown, which began October 1 and has led to 4,100 layoffs so far.

According to the Partnership for Public Service, more than 201,000 federal employees have left since September—either through layoffs, buyouts, or voluntary resignations.

Earlier this year, the administration offered “deferred resignations” to remote workers unwilling to return to offices, allowing them to collect pay until September 30 before exiting federal service.

The hardest-hit agencies include Defense (55,582 reductions), Agriculture (22,910) and Treasury (20,451)—departments critical to national security, food safety and economic stability.

Critics warn that the rapid loss of institutional knowledge could disrupt essential services, but proponents argue the cuts are necessary to eliminate redundancy and restore fiscal sanity.

A long-term strategy or short-term shock?

While the administration frames these cuts as necessary reforms, skeptics question whether the abrupt downsizing will destabilize government operations.

The terminated contracts—ranging from dubious foreign aid projects to vague “leadership training” programs—suggest long-standing inefficiencies ripe for elimination. However, the simultaneous workforce exodus raises concerns about operational continuity.

President Trump’s allies counter that the savings directly benefit taxpayers, with DOGE officials pledging to “streamline operations, restore accountability and return taxpayer dollars to the American people.”

Whether this approach will yield lasting efficiency or trigger unintended disruptions remains to be seen.

The road ahead: Efficiency vs. stability

As the administration presses forward with its unprecedented cost-cutting agenda, the debate intensifies: Is this the bold fiscal reckoning America needs, or a reckless dismantling of essential services?

With $214 billion already saved and more audits underway, DOGE’s mission is far from over.

One thing is clear: The era of unchecked federal spending is ending. Whether the result is a leaner, more effective government—or a hollowed-out bureaucracy struggling to function—will shape the legacy of President Trump’s second term.

The Trump administration’s war on waste has delivered historic savings, but the true test lies in balancing efficiency with stability—ensuring that cuts don’t come at the cost of critical government functions.

As DOGE’s audit machinery keeps rolling, taxpayers will soon see whether less spending translates to better governance.

READ MORE:

President Trump orders 30-day freeze on government credit cards to tackle $40 billion in spending

The Legal Loophole That Costs Medicaid Billions

TRAITORS: Former USAID staffers organize resistance against Trump administration

Valentine’s Day Massacre: Trump administration fires over 400 DHS employees as mass firings continue

President Trump signs most explosive executive order yet halting taxpayer funds for illegal immigrants, prioritizing American citizens

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) recently announced the termination or downsizing of 108 federal contracts, resulting in approximately $5.8 billion in eliminated future liabilities and $397 million in immediate savings—totaling roughly $6 billion in reduced federal obligations.

This action is part of an ongoing cost-saving initiative launched in January 2025, which has reportedly achieved $214 billion in overall savings from wasteful spending, averaging about $1,329 per U.S. taxpayer.

The shutdown has also delayed paychecks and frozen projects in Democratic-led areas.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.