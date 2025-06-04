By Philip Wegmann

June 4, 2025

As the administration continues to remake the federal bureaucracy to President Trump’s liking, the Office of Personnel and Management has developed an intensive new training program for those aspiring to join the Senior Executive Service, the upper echelon of government employees.

Per an OPM memo, obtained first by RealClearPolitics, the syllabus includes course work grounded in the U.S. Constitution, “Founding ideals of our government,” and Trump’s own executive orders.

The development program requires 80 hours of video-based training and culminates in two days of in-person training in Washington, D.C.

It will affect government employees across the administration and disparate agencies and go live this September.

The stated goal: “Ensure that SES officials uphold the Constitution and the rule of law and effectively serve the American people.”

This is the latest effort in the ongoing campaign to crush what the White House sees as an unaccountable administrative state.

President Trump began slashing and burning his way through the agencies as soon as he returned to office, with a particular emphasis on the Senior Executive Service.

Normally little-noticed and non-controversial, they are the elite of career civil servants who serve just below presidential appointees and wield tremendous influence over federal levers of power.

‘No Participation Trophies’: President Trump Revamps Performance Reviews for Top Bureaucrats

Performance reviews are about to become much more difficult for the upper echelon of federal government employees.

The Trump administration will soon introduce rules to end what the Office of Personnel Management describes as an “everyone gets a trophy” culture permeating the federal workforce.

Size of the Federal Workforce

The ranks of the Senior Executive Service, top bureaucrats serving throughout the government and across administrations, swelled to around 8,000 under fake pRresident Biden.

The federal government currently employs over 2 million people who deliver a wide range of essential services to the American public.

These professionals play a crucial role in protecting our national security, promoting public health, driving economic development and more.

The largest increase occurred in 2023, with an addition of over 80,000 federal employees, pushing the size of the full-time, permanent federal workforce to over 2 million employees.

The growth was partly due to major federal investments such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The significant increase in federal funding led to a surge in targeted hiring for key positions, including scientists, engineers, construction managers and clean water experts across several major agencies to manage the influx of funds and the complexity of new infrastructure projects.

Changes in federal policies and priorities can impact the size of the federal workforce.

Analyzing the federal workforce as a percentage of the total U.S. population for the past 15 years reveals the workforce has represented approximately 0.6% of the population.

This percentage remained stable as the population and workforce have grown, indicating that the federal workforce has kept pace with population growth.

However, it is still a significant decrease from 1945, when the workforce represented a historic 2.5% of the entire population.

Most live in Washington, D.C. They typically earn an annual salary between $183,000 and $250,000.

An overwhelming majority, 96%, according to an OPM memo, receive above-average performance ratings even as public trust in government continues to crater.

Public Trust in Government: 1958-2024

Public trust in the federal government, which has been low for decades, has increased modestly since 2023.

As of May 2024, 22% of Americans say they trust the government in Washington to do what is right “just about always” (2%) or “most of the time” (21%). Last year, 16% said they trusted the government just about always or most of the time, which was among the lowest measures in nearly seven decades of polling.

To those on the right, this makes the SES the Praetorian Guard of an allegedly rogue bureaucracy that gave the president fits during his first term.

President Trump officials felt that they were repeatedly thwarted by bureaucrats who either slowed-walked his agenda or outright refused to implement his policies.

“Either the Deep State destroys America,” President Trump declared during his first major rally of his last campaign, “or we destroy the Deep State.”

His White House sees it as a question fundamental to self-government.

“If the bureaucracy is in charge,” asked Elon Musk earlier this year in the Oval Office, “then what meaning does democracy actually have?”

The White House moved quickly to answer that question by attempting to eradicate the “Deep State.”

President Trump stripped SES employees of civil service protections, mandated new standards, and fired many of them during his first 100 days in office.

Now his administration seeks a new crop of replacements in line with his policy and more accepting of his maximalist vision of executive authority.

Hence the training, and what the OPM memo describes as “new Executive Core Qualifications.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion metrics are out.

Evaluation of potential hires will, instead, be according to merit, competence, and “dedication to our Nation’s Founding ideals.”

The identity of the author of the new curriculum was not clear as of press time.

The general parameters of the core qualifications, however, include a commitment to the rule of law, which the memo defines as “upholding the principles of the American Founding, including equality under the law and democratic self-government.”

The overture to the American founding comes ahead of the national semi-quincentennial, or 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and after nearly half a decade of dramatic disagreement over what those ideals mean.

Democracy itself has been up for debate, with Democrats alleging that President Trump represents an existential threat to that form of government.

The memo also outlines a streamlined hiring process, including minute details.

The 10-page narrative essays required of interviewees will be struck from the application process and resumes limited to just two pages.

Perhaps most significant, the administration will require every agency to add a majority of non-career federal employees to their Executive Review Boards, which are responsible for assessment, hiring, and management of senior civil servants.

This too is intended as a step toward democratization.

“These requirements ensure that effective implementation of the President’s policies is at the forefront of agency executive management decisions,” the memo says.

Two Constitutions in the U.S., 1st was illegally suspended in favor of a Vatican “Crown” corporation. The Act of 1871 became the FOUNDATION of all the treason since committed by government officials

READ MORE:

President Donald Trump Outlines Plan to Dismantle the Deep State

President Trump Cryptically Reveals Ongoing Deep State Purge at Campaign Event, says White Hat Source

It Wasn't Fauci, How the Deep State Played President Donald Trump on Covid

The Imposing Reality of Martial Law: Authority’s Absolute Reign and Awakening of FEMA Camps

To ALL American Patriots and OUR loyal readers - TUZARA POST recommend that YOU ENROLL or start taking Hillsdale's online Constitution 101 course for free here:

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.