By Hannah Brennan & Peter D’Abrosca

July 29, 2026

Americans could soon cash in on exposing fraud as President Donald Trump’s Treasury Department prepares to launch a program paying whistleblowers, Fox News Digital has learned.

The Treasury Department has created an online tip line that incentivize Americans to bring allegations of fraud directly to the administration in an effort to increase transparency and crack down on abuse of taxpayer dollars.

The website encourages people to “blow the whistle on fraud, money laundering and sanctions/tax violations.”

And those who report explicit details of legitimate fraudulent transactions could see a pay day for their information.

“Whistleblowers play a critical role in protecting the integrity of our financial system,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Digital.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched a new Whistleblower Program aimed at exposing fraud, money laundering and tax violations. (U.S. Department of the Treasury)

“Today, on National Whistleblower Day, Treasury launched a new webpage that brings our whistleblower programs together in one place, making it easier to find information and navigate the reporting process,” he continued.

Awards for whistleblowers could range between 10% and 30% of the total amount in penalties recovered from successful enforcement operations carried out by the Departments of Treasury and Justice.

The rollout marks the latest step in the Trump administration’s broader campaign to root out fraud across federal programs after officials argued billions in taxpayer dollars have been lost to waste, abuse and organized criminal schemes.

The program works alongside the Task Force to Eliminate Fraud — a federal initiative led by Vice President JD Vance that President Donald Trump established by executive order earlier this year.

It also mirrors a similar program that was used to root out illicit money movements in Minnesota in the midst of the Feeding Our Futures fraud scandal.

The new website consolidates Treasury’s existing whistleblower programs into a single public portal, allowing for fraud report submissions to go through one website that routes tips to the department’s various enforcement bureaus.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched a new Whistleblower Program that works to minimize fraud by promoting new initiatives to increase transparency on how taxpayer dollars are being used. (U.S. Department of the Treasury)

It also serves as a hub for Treasury’s broader anti-fraud campaign, with initiatives ranging from Internal Revenue Service (IRS) fraud investigations and sanctions enforcement to financial institution alerts, whistleblower protections and the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, led by Vance.

“Fighting fraud is a core national security and taxpayer protection mission for Treasury,” a Treasury spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

“Secretary Bessent has directed the Department to modernize its tools, strengthen partnerships with financial institutions and law enforcement, and aggressively pursue those who steal from the American people. Treasury is committed to preventing fraud before it occurs, disrupting criminal networks that exploit government programs, and holding bad actors accountable.”

Both the new whistleblower program and anti-fraud task force were created in response to the massive fraud scandal in Minnesota that triggered investigations that later exposed taxpayer dollar abuses statewide.

The exposed fraud included allegations that the state’s Somali community was exploiting social services to send millions of dollars to those unqualified to receive financial assistance, including al Qaeda-linked terror groups.

“President Trump has been clear that Americans have a right to know that their tax dollars are not being diverted to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters,” a statement from Bessent featured on the new website reads.

“At Treasury, we follow the money.”

Secretary Scott Bessent testifies during a Senate subcommittee hearing on “proposed budget estimates for fiscal year 2027 for the Department of the Treasury” on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on April 22, 2026. (Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images)

“We did it with the mafia, we have done it with all the cartels, and we’re doing it with the Somali fraudsters,” he went on in the public statement.

“We are going to offer whistleblower payments to anyone who wants to tell us the who, what, when, where and how this fraud and money laundering occurred.”

The portal provides direct reporting links to Treasury bureaus including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the IRS and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, allowing tips to be routed to the agency best equipped to investigate them.

Treasury has not yet specified how whistleblower payments will be calculated or which cases would qualify for financial rewards.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Department of the Treasury launched a new consolidated webpage for its whistleblower programs, as part of the Trump administration’s intensified efforts against fraud, waste, abuse, money laundering, and related violations involving taxpayer funds.

The site (Treasury Whistleblower Program | U.S. Department of the Treasury) brings existing programs together in one place to simplify reporting of potential fraud, money laundering, sanctions violations, and tax violations.

It routes tips to relevant bureaus, including the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN), the IRS, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC).

Incentives: Eligible whistleblowers whose tips lead to successful enforcement actions by Treasury or the Justice Department can receive awards typically ranging from 10% to 30% of the monetary penalties recovered (specific rules and thresholds, such as those under FinCEN for certain actions exceeding $1 million, continue to be implemented via regulation).

What can be reported: Fraud schemes (including those involving federal benefits or relief programs), money laundering, Bank Secrecy Act violations, U.S. sanctions breaches, tax noncompliance, and related misconduct.

How to submit: Direct links on the page to FinCEN’s whistleblower portal, the IRS Whistleblower Office (generally 15–30% awards for tax-related information), and OCC channels for banking-related concerns. Tips can include detailed documentation; protections against retaliation apply in relevant cases.

A statement on the site emphasizes President Trump’s position that Americans should know tax dollars are not diverted “to fund acts of global terror or to fund luxury cars for fraudsters,” adding that Treasury “follow[s] the money” and will offer payments for actionable information on the “who, what, when, where, and how.”

The effort is framed as a whole-of-government priority under President Trump to recover funds and deter abuse.

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