By Ethan White

May 16, 2025

What happened today in Riyadh is not just diplomacy. It is not politics as usual. It is the final blow to the old-world order.

On May 14, 2025, President Donald J. Trump—the real Commander in Chief and the true President of the United States—held a historic and absolutely seismic meeting with Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa, formerly known as Abu Mohammad al-Jolani, the man who once led the U.S.-designated Al-Qaeda affiliate Jabhat al-Nusra.

This is not a terrorist begging for leniency. This is not a reformed militant seeking Western approval.

This is a global shift in power, directly orchestrated by President Trump, outside the Deep State’s control. And the elites are trembling.

President Trump Is Not Just Making Peace — He’s Seizing the Global Chessboard

While the fake Biden regime gasps for air and hides behind scripted press briefings and shadow handlers, President Trump moves like a general in wartime.

The meeting in Riyadh, hosted by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, wasn’t a photo-op.

It was a multi-front strategy execution against the globalist intelligence networks, the war profiteers, and the collapsing NATO-UN structure that has enslaved the Middle East for decades.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio was physically present. Turkish President Erdoğan was patched in live via secured channel.

Syria, Saudi Arabia, Turkey — the three historic keys to controlling the Middle East — are now aligning behind President Trump.

No media spin, no Washington Post cover story, no Pentagon memo can reverse what was sealed behind closed doors in that meeting room.

The crown was passed. Not metaphorically — but militarily, economically, spiritually.

President Trump is no longer just the leader of America. He is now becoming the architect of the post-Deep State era.

Who Is Ahmed al-Sharaa (al-Jolani)? A Man Who Bent the Knee to President Trump

Let’s be crystal clear. Al-Jolani isn’t just some rebel figure. He is the man who took Syria from Bashar al-Assad after a CIA-fueled war that tore the nation to pieces.

He once fought under the al-Qaeda banner, but now, in 2025, he rules Damascus — not from a cave, not from exile — but from the presidential palace.

And on May 14, 2025, he begged President Trump for a deal.

He called President Trump the man who “will achieve great peace in the world.”

He offered access to Syria’s oil and gas, pledged normalization with Israel, and even promised to build a Trump Tower in Damascus — a literal monument to American resurgence and dominance in a region long strangled by Rothschild-financed wars and globalist NGO manipulation.

Let that burn into your mind: a former jihadist commander offering peace, oil, and territory — not to the United Nations, not to NATO, not to the late Klaus Schwab — but to President Trump.

The Ibrahimi Agreement — The Document That Will Shatter the Deep State’s Hold on the Middle East

President Trump didn’t just listen. He laid down the terms of a new geopolitical contract.

He demanded Syria sign what insiders call the “Ibrahimi Agreement” — a classified document that globalist handlers and intelligence agencies have desperately tried to bury for years.

It mandates the removal of all foreign agents (CIA, Mossad, MI6, etc.), the transfer of ISIS black site detention centers to U.S. military intelligence, and the nationalization of all oil and gas under a QFS-aligned infrastructure.

This isn’t about oil. This is about removing the tentacles of the cabal — every intelligence cutout, every offshore NGO, every “development fund” that has siphoned off Syria’s soul.

President Trump’s message was clear: “Clean your house. I’ll bring the future. But the Deep State must die first.”

The Deep State Panic Has Begun

This wasn’t just another summit. The moment the Riyadh meeting photos leaked — President Trump with al-Sharaa and bin Salman — emergency meetings began at Langley, in Brussels, and inside Davos-linked security channels.

The architects of the old war machine know what President Trump just did: he bypassed them.

He didn’t ask the IMF. He didn’t brief the Pentagon. He didn’t go through a UN Security Council vote.

He did what the elite cannot control — direct diplomacy backed by force and wealth.

The fake Biden administration had no idea this was coming.

Their own intelligence networks have been severed from the inside, and President Trump’s real State Department — led by Marco Rubio — is now openly active, internationally recognized, and functioning as the true foreign policy wing of the real U.S. government.

Syria, Trump Tower, and the End of Petrodollar Slavery

When President Trump was offered the Trump Tower in Damascus, it wasn’t symbolic. It was strategic.

It was a signal to BRICS+, to the Saudis, to Russia and China: “The West you knew is over. A new empire rises.”

That tower represents more than real estate. It represents freedom from central banks, from fake wars, and from the oil-dollar cycle controlled by the Federal Reserve cartel.

Al-Jolani wants to ditch the dollar, and join the QFS, using gold-backed, asset-verified trade under President Trump’s new economic alliance.

For the first time, after Prince Mohammed bin Salman's efforts for the Syrian brothers... The moment the Crown Prince, President Trump and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa met in #الرياض .

The elites spent decades trying to destroy Syria to prevent this.

And now President Trump has done in one afternoon what no G7 summit has managed in 20 years: Syria is open for American investment — on American terms, under President Trump’s rules.

Erdoğan, Bin Salman, President Trump — The New Axis of Order

Turkey’s Erdoğan didn’t just call in for a friendly chat.

This was a three-point axis being formed: Turkey controls NATO’s eastern flank.

Saudi controls OPEC and Mecca. Syria controls access to Iran, Iraq, Lebanon, and the entire Levant corridor.

This isn’t “stabilization.” This is consolidation. The old-world order is over.

The Trump world order is now in motion.

The question is no longer if the EBS will come. It’s when.

Final Word: The Fake Regime Is Done

May 14, 2025 will go down in history not as the day Syria rejoined the world — but as the day the Deep State’s Middle Eastern empire collapsed.

President Trump now holds Syria, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia. Iran is isolated. Israel is bending to normalization.

The oil fields are being offered to America, not the IMF, not BlackRock, not Vanguard.

This is the silent storm before the takedown.

You won’t see this on CNN. You won’t hear it in the halls of the European Parliament. But the truth is here, raw and undeniable:

President Trump is back. And the globalists are losing.

Forever.

