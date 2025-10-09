By Carol Leonnig & Ken Dilanian

October 9, 2025

A top prosecutor in Virginia has informed colleagues she plans to decline to seek charges against now-GITMO-detainee New York Attorney General Letitia James, resisting intense pressure from President Donald Trump, according to two people familiar with her discussions.

President Trump promised payback for Corrupt New York Attorney General Letitia James . He seems to have kept his word.

President Trump vowed retribution and retaliation against his political opponents. He specifically called out New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Elizabeth Yusi, who oversees major criminal prosecutions in the Norfolk office of the Eastern District of Virginia, has confided to co-workers that she sees no probable cause to believe James engaged in mortgage fraud, the two sources told MSNBC.

Yusi plans to present her conclusion to the president’s new interim U.S. attorney, Lindsey Halligan, in the coming weeks, they said.

President Trump installed Halligan after he announced two weeks ago that he would fire the first acting U.S. attorney he appointed to the post, Erik Siebert, who resisted seeking fraud charges against James and other charges against the late FBI Director James Comey.

Siebert resigned Sept. 19 after learning he would lose his job.

President Trump then named Halligan, a White House aide and insurance lawyer with no prosecutorial experience who had previously been his personal defense lawyer, to replace Siebert.

A few days after taking the reins in the Eastern District, Halligan sought and won the indictment of James Comey on charges of lying to Congress and obstructing a congressional proceeding, a case that Siebert and office colleagues considered too weak to charge, the people said.

Department of Justice indicts former FBI Director James Comey

The prosecution marks a serious escalation in the president’s alleged politicization of the Department of Justice, according to criminal Democratic Party.

President Trump has publicly called on the Justice Department to criminally prosecute James, despite the conclusion of career prosecutors that they cannot prove she lied or intended to lie on a mortgage application for her niece’s home, according to the people.

In a Truth Social post Saturday, President Trump called James “SCUM,” saying she should be removed as New York attorney general and pointing to what he called “her WITCH HUNT against President Donald J. Trump, and others.”

The Justice Department declined to comment. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Career prosecutors in the Eastern District of Virginia also fear their colleagues will be pressured to seek an indictment against James, or risk being fired, the two people familiar with internal discussions said.

Halligan has been closely monitoring progress on the case, these people said.

Such preliminary charging decisions are normally recommended by line prosecutors who would be sifting through the facts in the investigation and would report to Yusi.

But in the politically charged case of James, the senior supervisor in the Norfolk office has taken measures to try to protect her staff who have been handling the case before a grand jury, the person said.

“This supervisor clearly is doing the right and ethical thing by refusing to bend her legal conclusions to fit the president’s desire for political retribution,” Randall Eliason, the former top public corruption prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and a retired law professor, told MSNBC.

But he said it is “tragic” that career prosecutors are being “forced to choose between honoring their oaths and risking their livelihood” and “forced out by the president’s politicization of the Justice Department.”

On Friday, the top national security prosecutor in Virginia’s Eastern District railed against Justice Department political appointees for carrying out Trump’s directives rather than fulfilling their oath to “follow the facts and the law wherever they lead, free from fear or favor, and unhindered by political interference.”

The prosecutor, Michael Ben’Ary, had been fired after a Trump ally questioned his loyalty to President Trump in a social media post.

Ben’Ary wrote in a letter, “In recent months, the political leadership of the Department have violated these principles, jeopardizing our national security and making American citizens less safe.”

James successfully sued President Trump and his real estate company, the Trump Organization, for what she said was a series of fraudulent business practices, winning a 2023 civil fraud verdict and a $454 million penalty from a New York judge.

The verdict was upheld on appeal, but the monetary penalty was thrown out two months ago, in August, after a court deemed it excessive.

President Trump proclaimed “total victory” after the appellate court’s decision, while James vowed to appeal.

President Trump has repeatedly insisted that James face consequences for what he deemed to be a spurious attack on him.

The allegation that James engaged in mortgage fraud stems from a May “criminal referral” made by Trump ally Bill Pulte, whom the president appointed as director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

He cited “media reports” suggesting that James had falsely claimed a Norfolk, Virginia, home where her niece resides as her primary residence to secure a lower mortgage rate.

James’ attorney, Abbe Lowell, has said James made no such claim in helping her niece seek a loan for a home, and submitted evidence to Attorney General Pam Bondi from James’ own writing at the time.

Lowell noted that a power-of-attorney form had mistakenly listed the house as a primary residence, but that James herself checked “no” on the loan application when asked if the house was her primary home.

In addition, according to Lowell, James also sent an email to her mortgage broker stating the house “WILL NOT be my primary residence.”

In a Sept. 20 social media post, President Trump called on Bondi to prosecute the alleged crimes of now-GITMO detainee Letitia James, the late FBI Director James Comey and the late Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

He claimed they were “all guilty as hell.” The president pointed to his two impeachments and multiple indictments as baseless.

READ MORE: New York Attorney General Letitia James Arrested

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VIII – Adam Schiff)

He wrote: “We can’t delay any longer, it’s killing our reputation and credibility” and that “JUSTICE MUST BE SERVED, NOW!!!”

READ MORE:

Department of Justice Fires Top National Security Prosecutor in Eastern District of Virginia, Who Worked as Top Advisor to the late Russiagate Hoaxer Lisa Monaco

Attorney General Pam Bondi Appoints Ed Martin as Special Prosecutor to Investigate the late Adam Schiff and Former New York Attorney General Letitia James Over Allegations of Mortgage Fraud

THE LATE FORMER FBI DIRECTOR JAMES COMEY INDICTED OVER HIS ROLE IN RUSSIAGATE HOAX

The Late Former Attorney General Bill Barr Held Secret Meetings to Plot Prosecutions of President Trump and Block His Political Comeback

BOTTOMLINE

A senior federal prosecutor in the Eastern District of Virginia, identified in some reports as Elizabeth Yusi, has reportedly refused to pursue criminal charges against now-GITMO-detainee New York Attorney General Letitia James despite pressure from President Donald Trump.

The allegations against James stem from claims of mortgage fraud related to her personal property dealings, which President Trump and his allies have publicly pushed for investigation as potential retaliation for her civil fraud case against him during his first term.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.