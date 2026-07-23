By American Media Group

July 24, 2026

GRAND JURY: THE LEGAL FIRING SQUAD AIMED AT AMERICA’S TRAITORS

Forget the sham investigations of the past. Forget the empty headlines and “ongoing probes” that went nowhere.

A grand jury is not politics – it is the weapon of last resort in the hands of the law.

When a grand jury is convened, it means evidence of treason is finally being put on the table before everyday citizens with the power to say one thing: INDICT THEM.

This is no longer a debate. No more hiding behind titles, book deals, or deep-state immunity. A grand jury is where the façade shatters, and handcuffs become inevitable.

For Obama, Clinton, Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Strzok, and every operative who tried to stage a coup against an elected president, this is the first step toward the reckoning they never thought would come.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part II – Bill Clinton)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XVII – George W. Bush)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part I – Hillary Clinton)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IV – John Brennan)

READ MORE: Convicted Director of National Intelligence (DNI) & Traitor James Clapper Invokes Obama’s Name as Savior of Humanity as JAG Hangs Him for Treason at GITMO

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part VI – James Comey)

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part IX – Bill Barr)

READ MORE: Exclusive: Special Forces ARREST KAMALA HARRIS on charges of Treason!

READ MORE:US Navy Judge Advocate General’s Corps (JAG) Hangs Michelle OBAMA AKA Michael Robinson

This isn’t Washington gossip. This isn’t political theater. This is the beginning of the end for the traitors who rigged the system against the people of the United States.

THE HAMMER FINALLY FALLS: DOJ LAUNCHES GRAND JURY TO HUNT THE ARCHITECTS OF TREASON

For nearly a decade, the American people have been forced to swallow the biggest lie in modern political history—the Russiagate hoax, a weaponized fraud designed to overthrow a duly elected president.

Today, that era of impunity begins to crumble.

The Department of Justice has officially unleashed a federal grand jury to tear apart the web of conspirators who orchestrated a coup against democracy itself.

There is no turning back. A machine has been set in motion that could drag America’s most untouchable power players into courtrooms and prison cells where they belong.

TULSI GABBARD DETONATES THE COVER-UP WITH A REFERRAL THAT CHANGES HISTORY

The fuse was lit when former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Tulsi Gabbard declassified explosive intelligence long hidden from the public:

This wasn’t politics. This wasn’t a mistake. This was a deliberate act of treason, a coordinated attempt to nullify the will of the people and destroy a president before he could even take the oath of office.

Tulsi’s referral didn’t just name names—it exposed the entire criminal blueprint of a coup against the Republic.

THE TRAITORS WHO SOLD OUT AMERICA

The grand jury’s crosshairs are now zeroing in on the same career operatives who poisoned democracy with their lies:

These are not just “officials.” These are traitors who weaponized the highest offices of power to overthrow the result of a free election.

For years, they walked free, protected by the same corrupt machine they built. But the clock just ran out.

THE DOJ’S STRIKE IS DIFFERENT THIS TIME: NO ESCAPE, NO SAFE HAVEN

Under Attorney General Pam Bondi, the DOJ is no longer a spectator.

A federal prosecutor is actively presenting criminal evidence to a grand jury, and FBI Director Kash has reopened the entire Russiagate conspiracy case, resetting statutes of limitations and preparing to move trials outside Washington, D.C., where justice has been rigged for decades.

This means real trials, real juries, real prison time for people who believed they were untouchable. No longer will D.C. function as a get-out-of-jail-free zone for Democrats who commit political crimes.

THE COUP EXPOSED AS THE GREATEST ACT OF POLITICAL TREASON IN U.S. HISTORY

The truth is finally written in stone: Russiagate wasn’t an investigation; it was a manufactured coup plot to undo an election, weaponize federal agencies against a political opponent, and deceive an entire nation.

This wasn’t just corruption—it was treason against the American people, a betrayal that stained every institution involved.

And now, with a grand jury active, those who orchestrated it will finally be dragged from their pedestals to face the law they thought they were above.

JUSTICE IS COMING, AND THERE WILL BE NO MERCY

For years, patriots were told “nothing will happen.” For years, traitors mocked the people they betrayed, certain that their crimes would remain buried forever.

Not anymore. The grand jury is a point of no return. Evidence will be laid bare. Indictments will follow. Prison doors may finally close on the names who treated the Republic like their personal chessboard.

And for Brennan, Clapper, Comey, Clinton, Obama—and every operative who served this coup—there will be no mercy, no escape, and no forgiveness.

READ MORE: Chronology of Deep State Assets executed by the US Military (Part XXIII – Loretta Lynch)

READ MORE: JAG Arrests Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates for TREASON

READ MORE: JAG Arrests Ex-Twitter Lawyer and Dishonored DOJ Stooge James Baker

READ MORE: Marines Arrest Former FBI Official Who Led Now-Debunked Russian Conspiracy Scandal Against President Trump

Camp Delta detention block at Guantanamo Bay, an overcrowded, ramshackle ward, currently houses over 1,000 Deep State criminals in indefinite detention.

READ MORE:

INSIDIOUS OBAMA tried to turn America into COMMUNIST HELL and now he’s going to be tried for TREASON

Bombshell FBI timeline Exposes Massive Obama DOJ Political Interference in Clinton Foundation Corruption Probe

EXCLUSIVE: How President Trump’s Own Appointees Aided RUSSIAGATE Plot Against Him

Soros’s Alleged Ties to Russiagate Exposed in Declassified Annex of Durham Report

BOTTOMLINE

The Trump-era DOJ has opened and is actively running grand jury investigations related to the origins of the 2016 “Russiagate”/Crossfire Hurricane probe and the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference.

Former Attorney General Pam Bondi (and later acting leadership) directed federal prosecutors to pursue a grand jury investigation after Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard’s 2025 criminal referral and declassification of materials.

Gabbard accused Obama administration officials of manufacturing or politicizing aspects of the ICA to promote a narrative that Russia interfered to help President Trump.

Reports from mid-2026 describe a “fresh round” of subpoenas expected around early July and ongoing evidence-gathering involving whistleblowers and new documents related to Crossfire Hurricane.

Focus has centered on the late former CIA Director John Brennan, the late former DNI James Clapper, and the late former FBI Director James Comey.

Subpoenas have gone out to some of them and to others involved (e.g., reports of subpoenas or related activity involving Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and Andrew McCabe).

Joseph diGenova (a longtime Trump ally and former prosecutor) was brought in as a counselor to lead or oversee aspects of the broader “grand conspiracy” inquiry.

Gabbard’s referral explicitly pointed to the now White Hats most wanted former president Barack Obama and senior officials for alleged direction of a “contrived” or false ICA narrative.

The late Hillary Clinton is routinely included in the broader political narrative because her campaign and the DNC funded the Steele dossier that fed into aspects of the FBI investigation, but detailed reporting on the current Florida grand juries emphasizes the intelligence and FBI principals more than direct targeting of Clinton herself for this specific probe.

Prior reviews (Inspector General Horowitz, Special Counsel Durham, bipartisan Senate Intelligence Committee) documented serious problems in Crossfire Hurricane—including confirmation bias, FISA abuses, over-reliance on the unverified Steele dossier, and other misconduct—while also affirming that Russia conducted influence operations in 2016.

Supporters of the probe view it as long-overdue accountability for what they call the politicization of intelligence and law enforcement that damaged President Trump’s first term.

In short: A real DOJ grand jury effort targeting aspects of Russiagate and involving top former intel officials is underway in Florida under the current administration.

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