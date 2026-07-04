By John Hayward

July 4, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Tokyo held a celebration of America’s 250th anniversary on Friday evening local time, with Japanese Defense Minister Koizumi Shinjiro and Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko among the guests.

The celebration included a spectacular fireworks display and drone show.

The party was held on Odaiba, an artificial island in Tokyo Bay that serves as a high-tech shopping and entertainment district for the city.

The island is reached by a two-level bridge known as the Rainbow Bridge, which is beautifully illuminated at night.

The lighting on the bridge was changed to America’s colors of red, white, and blue for the celebration on Friday, as were the lights on Tokyo Tower.

The drone show included quintessentially American images, from the flag and slogans like “1776” and “We the People,” to an eagle taking wing, and a spacecraft rising into the heavens. The drones were followed by a huge fireworks display:

U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass has been holding America 250 events throughout the year, beginning with a gala reception in January.

The embassy created an animated mascot called “Spark,” which debuted at the 2025 Osaka Expo, to symbolize the friendship between America and Japan:

“This year is about celebrating America’s remarkable history, rich culture, deep-rooted values, and enduring contributions to the world. Here in Japan, it is also about recognizing our extraordinary partnership with Japan and our shared achievements over many decades,” Glass said at the January reception.

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BOTTOMLINE

Tokyo is lighting up for America’s 250th!

As July 4, 2026, arrives in Japan (thanks to the time zone), the city is joining the global celebration of America’s Semiquincentennial with special red, white, and blue illuminations and a high-tech drone + fireworks spectacle.

Highlights include:

Hundreds of synchronized drones forming glowing patriotic patterns and figures.

Drones depicting President Donald Trump (in suit and red tie) alongside Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

Fireworks exploding in the background against the illuminated skyline.

It’s being hailed online as a powerful symbol of the strong U.S.-Japan alliance and a warm gesture from Japan during America’s big birthday.

Beautiful way for Tokyo to say “Happy 250th, America!”

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