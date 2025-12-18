To understand the anticlimax, you have to understand the hype. Project Blue Book was the third in a series of US Air Force studies on UFOs, following the aptly named Project Sign and Project Grudge. Launched in 1952, Blue Book had a serious mandate: to scientifically analyze UFO-related data and determine if these aerial oddities posed a threat to national security. It didn’t conclude with an interstellar peace treaty, a dramatic invasion, or a President shaking hands with a grey alien on the White House lawn. Instead, after 22 years of investigating thousands of sightings and fueling a national obsession with the unknown, the US Air Force issued a dry, bureaucratic memo. Whether you believe the Air Force’s 1969 conclusion or you think they’re hiding a saucer in a hangar somewhere, one thing remains true: we never really stopped looking up.