THIS DAY IN HISTORY: ON DECEMBER 17, 1969, AMERICA DECLARES UNIDENTIFIED FLYING OBJECTS (UFOs) AREN'T A THREAT
The Day the US Government Abruptly Declared UFOs Boring. Public Interest in UFOs Persists 50 Years After Project Blue Book Termination: Out of 12,618 cases investigated, 701 remained “Unidentified".
To understand the anticlimax, you have to understand the hype. Project Blue Book was the third in a series of US Air Force studies on UFOs, following the aptly named Project Sign and Project Grudge. Launched in 1952, Blue Book had a serious mandate: to scientifically analyze UFO-related data and determine if these aerial oddities posed a threat to national security. It didn’t conclude with an interstellar peace treaty, a dramatic invasion, or a President shaking hands with a grey alien on the White House lawn. Instead, after 22 years of investigating thousands of sightings and fueling a national obsession with the unknown, the US Air Force issued a dry, bureaucratic memo. Whether you believe the Air Force’s 1969 conclusion or you think they’re hiding a saucer in a hangar somewhere, one thing remains true: we never really stopped looking up.
