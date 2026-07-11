Joe Tuzara, M.D. @Arutz Sheva (Israel National News)

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Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
9h

Religion is the killer,

Hubris is the weapon,

Genocide is the outcome!

Resources are the prize!!!

It is Critical to remember how we got to this point:

Foreign policies - 1860-1904 Theodor Herzl, The 1896 Basel Program, 1935 Jabotinsky's New Zionist Organization (NZO) Revisionist Zionism, The 1916 Sykes–Picot Agreement, the 1917 The Balfour Declaration, The 1933 Transfer Agreement, 1939 White Paper, the 1948 Redline Agreement, the deep state’s 1947 Truman doctrine, the 1948 Marshall Plan, the 1996 ‘clean break; strategy for securing the realm’ policy, the 1997 PNAC project for a new american century ‘rebuilding america's defenses’, the 2000 Present Dangers: Crisis and Opportunity in American Foreign and Defense Policy, the 2001 ‘full spectrum domination doctrine’ the '2001 Proclamation 7463', the 2003 Rumsfield's 'a different kind of war, the 2009 "which path to persia" policy documents. The 1983 MILNET (fully Military Network), the 2002 NORTHCOM command (continuity of Government group) and the new GOLDEN DOME projects!!

Now the 2027 NDAA Total Integration of U.S. and Israeli Militaries

It’s also Critical to remember Christian Dispensationalism that fuel Christian support: “the Christian Zionist movement” and the 1975 “Christians United for Israel", the 1909 Scofield Bible by its interpretation of Genesis 12:3 "The man or nation that lifts a voice or hand against Israel invites the wrath of God."

Why we are experiencing an Islamic jihad today is the inevitable outcome of the ethnosupremacist, hypermilitaristic, psychopathic ideology settler colonialism is responsible.

(Insert cognitive dissonance now!)

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Cui Bono's avatar
Cui Bono
9h

It has always been about oil so you can be warm and drive your precious car

The maps were drawn with compasses of greed,

the lines cut clean through villages and names.

They called it order. What they meant was need—

your need, the hunger of your wheels, your flames.

So when the desert burned, when the smoke rose

in plumes that blackened sky and buried years,

it was so you could be warm, so you could close

your eyes in comfort, distant from the tears.

The tank rolled in to keep the pipeline safe,

the bombs fell where the refineries gleamed,

and all the while, in some air-conditioned space,

a contract signed, a profit margin dreamed.

You drove your precious car, you turned the key,

you watched the miles dissolve beneath the tread.

And somewhere far from you, a family

watched theirs—their home, their street—turn red.

It’s always been about what keeps you moving,

what keeps the engine humming through the night.

They sold you freedom wrapped in oil, approving

a century of shadow dressed as light.

So drive if you must. But know the road is paved

with choices made in blood, in ash, in sand.

The conflict wasn’t ancient hate they craved—

it was the grip upon the land.

And you, in comfort, holding tight the wheel,

are part of what they killed and what they steal.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-demonization-of-muslims-and-the-battle-for-oil

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