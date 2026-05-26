By Andrew Latham

May 26, 2026

The U.S. Navy decommissioned all four Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships from Bahrain in September 2025 — USS Devastator, USS Dextrous, USS Gladiator, and USS Sentry — six months before Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz.

Four additional Avengers remained at Sasebo, Japan. When the crisis hit, USS Chief and USS Pioneer departed Singapore on April 10, weeks after Iran had already mined the Strait.

On April 11, CENTCOM sent the Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyers USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and USS Michael Murphy — neither designed for mine clearance, each worth more than $2 billion — into the Strait.

RAND analyst Scott Savitz wrote that a handful of remaining mines have created a chokepoint that carries 25% of global seaborne oil.

The U.S. Navy’s Strait of Hormuz Mine Problem

April 14, 1988. A contact mine blows a 15-by-25-foot hole below the waterline of the USS Samuel B. Roberts, wounds ten sailors, and nearly sinks the ship.

Repairs take fourteen months and $96 million. The mine was Iranian, probably rolled off a dhow, and cost about as much as a decent used pickup.

Thirty-eight years is a long time to learn nothing.

President Trump opposed efforts by Iran & Oman to establish a permanent toll system through the Strait of Hormuz, but comments that Tehran would keep uranium stockpile clouded the outlook for a breakthrough.

After the U.S.-Israeli air campaign began on February 28, Iran mined the Strait of Hormuz.

Airstrikes have since wiped out an estimated 90 percent of Tehran’s mine stockpile. RAND analyst Scott Savitz wrote last week that even a handful of mines remaining in the water has been enough to paralyze shipping through a chokepoint carrying roughly a quarter of global seaborne oil.

Washington’s response has been to argue about whether airstrikes went far enough and whether land invasion is the logical next step.

You cannot invade your way out of a minefield, and the people making that argument have apparently forgotten how mine warfare works.

Iran does not need to sink ships. It needs to raise Lloyd’s war-risk insurance rates until commercial carriers refuse the route, and a credible mine threat — not an actual count of mines, just the plausible presence of them — does that.

Tehran has been pulling this lever for weeks at almost no cost.

In September 2025, the Navy decommissioned all four Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships based in Bahrain — USS Devastator, USS Dextrous, USS Gladiator, and USS Sentry — and sent them home.

Last U.S. Avenger Mine Countermeasure Ship in the Middle East Decommissions

U.S. Sailors man the rails of the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Gladiator (MCM 11) during a decommissioning ceremony for the Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Devastator (MCM 6) in Manama, Bahrain, Sept. 25, 2025. U.S. Army Photo.

Four Avengers remained at Sasebo, Japan. When the crisis hit, two of them, USS Chief and USS Pioneer, were dispatched toward the Middle East — departing Singapore on April 10, weeks after Iran had already mined the Strait.

Meanwhile, CENTCOM used destroyers.

Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) sails alongside Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Dec. 8, 2025. USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), flagship of the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is underway conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations, demonstrating the U.S. Navy’s long-term commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nathaly Cruz)

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) participates in a photo exercise alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and the Royal Canadian Navy during Operation NANOOK (OP NANOOK), Aug. 18, 2024. OP NANOOK is the Canadian Armed Forces’ annual series of Arctic exercises designed to enhance defense capabilities, ensure the security of northern regions, and improve interoperability with Allied forces. Black participated in the operation alongside the U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian and Danish Allies to bolster Arctic readiness and fulfill each nation’s defense commitments. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Rylin Paul)

Their replacements in theater are Independence-class Littoral Combat Ships (LCS) fitted with the Mine Countermeasures Mission Package (MCP): USS Canberra, USS Santa Barbara, and USS Tulsa, currently assigned to the Fifth Fleet.

Navy Deploys First Operational LCS Mine Countermeasures Packages

MCM UUV in the mission bay of an Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship. US Navy

The MCM package took over a decade to develop, missed most of its deadlines, reached initial operational capability in 2023, and has never been demonstrated under real-world conditions.

On April 11, CENTCOM sent USS Frank E. Petersen Jr. and USS Michael Murphy — Arleigh Burke guided-missile destroyers, neither designed for mine clearance, each worth north of $2 billion — into the Strait to “set conditions.”

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) announced on 11 April that USS Frank E. Peterson (DDG 121) and USS Michael Murphy (DDG 112) had begun setting conditions for a mine clearance mission in the Strait of Hormuz.

Read that as an admission: the Navy retired the specialized tools before it trusted the replacements.

The invasion argument sounds tidy on a map. Iran controls the northern coastline, so seize it.

But a mine laid three weeks ago by a fast boat at 2 a.m. does not need anyone to still be minding it.

Iran could reportedly deploy hundreds of mines per sortie using small craft, frogmen, and shore-launched rocket systems that can seed a minefield from land without a vessel in the water.

Capturing Bandar Abbas tells you nothing about where a bottom-influence mine is resting in 30 feet of murky water in the shipping lane.

Specialized sonar and EOD divers find it — an infantry battalion does not.

Nor does an infantry battalion account for 90 million Iranians, mountain terrain that would have given Patton nightmares, and an IRGC that has been preparing for a coastal assault for four decades

A land campaign would rank among the costliest operations the United States has conducted since Korea, after which the mines would still be in the water.

Before the war, Iran’s stockpile was estimated at between 2,000 and 6,000 mines.

Ninety percent gone, and the remainder has shut down a chokepoint moving a quarter of global seaborne oil and a fifth of the world’s LNG.

Mine warfare is cheap and fast to deploy and a nightmare to undo. Ground forces do not change that arithmetic.

The solution that never survives budget season is consistent, serious investment in mine countermeasures — a line item that has never beaten a carrier in a procurement fight.

The MCM program drifted for a decade while Congress chased the F-35 and the next supercarrier, and the GAO flagged the delays, the cost overruns, and the capability shortfalls repeatedly without producing urgency downstream.

The Avengers aged out, the LCS packages took their place untested, and the gap between retiring the proven tools and certifying the new ones landed squarely on a live crisis.

Call it a coincidence if it helps.

The Samuel B. Roberts crew could have told you in 1988 why dedicated mine countermeasure ships belong permanently in theater.

The Navy built the Avengers, stationed them in Bahrain, and kept them there for thirty years. Then pulled them out six months early.

READ MORE:

Dramatic Moment US Blitzes Mine-laying Ships after Iran ‘Plants Bombs’ in Strait of Hormuz to Choke Global Oil Supply

President Trump BLOCKADES Strait of Hormuz as US Navy is Deployed to Mine-Riddled Powder Keg after Iran Rejected Peace

U.S Navy Sends Robot Systems to Clear Iranian Mines in Strait of Hormuz

Deadly Directive: President Trump says he Ordered US Navy to ‘Shoot and Kill’ Iran Mine-Laying Boats in the Strait of Hormuz

BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Navy decommissioned its four forward-deployed Avenger-class mine countermeasures ships (MCMs) based in Bahrain in September 2025—roughly six months before Iran began laying naval mines in the Strait of Hormuz in early March 2026 during the 2026 Iran conflict.

By January 2026, all four had been loaded onto a heavy-lift ship and sent back to the U.S. for scrapping.

Critics argue the timing created a real vulnerability. The Avenger-class were proven, specialized hulls for high-threat mine clearance; the LCS/unmanned replacements have faced technical delays, and the Japan-based Avengers weren’t positioned nearby when the mines appeared.

As of April 2026, Pentagon estimates suggested clearing the strait could take up to 6 months even with available assets.

In short, the headline is factually grounded: the region’s dedicated mine-clearance ships were retired and removed about six months before Iran seeded the strait with mines.

The Navy is now relying on the remaining Avengers, LCS platforms, helicopters, and allies to handle the clearance mission.

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