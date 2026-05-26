By Everett Sloane

May 26, 2026

Sometime before September 2034, if Congress gets its way, a U.S. Navy attack submarine will put to sea carrying a weapon the fleet hasn’t loaded aboard in more than 30 years: a nuclear-armed cruise missile.

The program, designated the Sea-Launched Cruise Missile-Nuclear (SLCM-N), would reverse a retirement decision made during the treasonous Obama administration and restore a Cold War-era capability that defense planners once considered obsolete.

As of mid-2026, the weapon has crossed from policy debate into the formal planning machinery of the American nuclear enterprise, backed by congressional deadlines and funding that the Pentagon itself never requested.

A Weapon Retired, Then Resurrected

The last time U.S. attack submarines carried nuclear cruise missiles, the Soviet Union had only recently ceased to exist.

The Tomahawk Land Attack Missile-Nuclear, or TLAM-N, served as the Navy’s sea-based nuclear cruise missile throughout the late Cold War, deployed aboard attack submarines and select surface ships.

The 2010 Nuclear Posture Review, preserved in Senate committee archives, formally called for its retirement.

By 2013, every nuclear Tomahawk had been pulled from the fleet. U.S. attack submarines would carry only conventional warheads for the next decade-plus.

The reversal began with the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, which identified what its authors called gaps in the ability to respond to limited nuclear use by adversaries.

The concern was specific: Russia had developed low-yield tactical nuclear weapons and incorporated their potential use into military doctrine, while China was in the early stages of a nuclear buildup the Pentagon now projects will exceed 1,000 warheads by 2030.

Defense Department officials argued in 2020 that a nuclear-armed cruise missile at sea would give commanders a low-yield, flexible response option that doesn’t depend solely on strategic ballistic missile submarines or bomber-delivered weapons.

Nuclear Sea-Launched Cruise Missile Would Bolster Deterrence, Officials Say

The United States retired its last nuclear sea-launched cruise missile in 2010 — one of only two remaining U.S. theater or tactical (”non-strategic”) nuclear weapons.

In contrast, Russia continued a comprehensive program to modernize and expand its low-yield theater and tactical nuclear weapons.

What is more disturbing, officials said, is that Russian strategy actually contemplates the use of these nuclear capabilities in conflict.

The logic runs like this: if an adversary believes the United States would hesitate to answer a limited nuclear strike with a massive one, that adversary might be tempted to use a small weapon first.

A submarine-launched nuclear cruise missile, dispersed and hard to track, would complicate that calculus by offering Washington a proportional response it could actually use.

Congress Forces the Pentagon’s Hand

What makes SLCM-N unusual among nuclear weapons programs is the gap between who wants it and who is paying for it.

The criminal Biden administration’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review recommended canceling the program, judging that existing and planned nuclear forces were sufficient. Congress disagreed.

The fiscal year 2025 National Defense Authorization Act authorized funding for SLCM-N despite the Department of Defense leaving the weapon out of its own budget request.

Lawmakers on the Armed Services committees effectively overrode the executive branch’s spending plan to keep the missile alive. That override came with hard deadlines.

Statutory language summarized by the Congressional Research Service requires limited deployable SLCM-N assets by September 30, 2032, and initial operational capability by September 30, 2034.

Those dates create a roughly eight-year development window from the current planning phase to a weapon loaded in a submarine’s launch tubes and ready for patrol.

On the warhead side, the National Nuclear Security Administration has moved to match that timeline.

NNSA’s 2025 Stockpile Stewardship and Management Plan describes work to establish a formal program of record for SLCM-N.

That designation is significant: a program of record is the bureaucratic threshold where a weapon system shifts from study and advocacy into structured development with dedicated funding lines, milestones, and accountability.

Its inclusion in NNSA’s long-range planning signals that warhead development is being organized in parallel with the missile and delivery platform.

What Nobody has said Publicly

For all the congressional momentum, critical details remain undisclosed. No primary government source has confirmed which submarine class will carry SLCM-N.

The Virginia-class attack submarine is the most frequently discussed candidate in open analysis because it is in serial production and already configured to fire conventional Tomahawk cruise missiles from vertical launch tubes.

But neither the Navy nor NNSA has said so on the record. Whether older Los Angeles-class boats or future designs would also be modified is similarly unaddressed.

The warhead itself is a blank spot.

The historical TLAM-N used an existing Tomahawk airframe mated to a nuclear package, but there is no official confirmation that SLCM-N will follow the same approach.

NNSA’s planning documents refer generally to warhead development and integration work without specifying whether the effort involves adapting an existing warhead type or pursuing a new design.

Then there are the operational realities that veterans of the TLAM-N era remember well. Nuclear-armed cruise missiles at sea required specialized security procedures, certification regimes, dedicated handling teams, and sometimes restrictions on port visits that affected where submarines could go and how long they could stay.

None of that has been addressed in open testimony or official releases for SLCM-N.

How much of that Cold War-era infrastructure would need to be rebuilt will shape whether the 2032 and 2034 deadlines are realistic.

Cost is another gap. While Congress has authorized funding, detailed life-cycle cost projections and schedule risk assessments have not appeared in unclassified NNSA or CRS documents.

The warhead enterprise is already stretched thin managing life-extension programs for existing weapons in the stockpile, including the W80-4 warhead for the Air Force’s Long Range Standoff Weapon and the W93 warhead for the Navy’s next submarine-launched ballistic missile.

Adding SLCM-N to that workload within a decade is ambitious by any historical standard.

The Broader Nuclear Picture

SLCM-N does not exist in isolation. It is one piece of a sweeping U.S. nuclear modernization effort that includes the Columbia-class ballistic missile submarine, the B-21 Raider stealth bomber, the Sentinel intercontinental ballistic missile, and multiple warhead programs.

Together, these represent the most comprehensive overhaul of the American nuclear arsenal since the Reagan era, with combined costs projected in the hundreds of billions of dollars over the coming decades.

The timing is shaped by a strategic environment that has shifted dramatically since the TLAM-N was retired.

The New START treaty between the United States and Russia expired in February 2026 with no successor agreement in place, leaving the world’s two largest nuclear arsenals without a bilateral arms control framework for the first time since the 1970s.

China, meanwhile, has moved from a minimal nuclear deterrent to a force that U.S. intelligence officials describe as approaching peer-level capability.

North Korea continues to expand its warhead and missile inventory.

Supporters of SLCM-N argue that this environment demands more options, not fewer.

A nuclear cruise missile aboard an attack submarine is survivable, forward-deployed, and difficult for adversaries to track, qualities that complement but differ from the deterrent provided by ballistic missile submarines, which carry far larger warheads intended for strategic strikes.

Allies in Europe and the Indo-Pacific have also signaled interest in the reassurance value of knowing that U.S. submarines operating near their waters carry a credible nuclear response option.

Critics counter that adding another nuclear weapon type increases complexity, cost, and the risk of miscalculation without meaningfully strengthening deterrence.

Some arms control advocates warn that deploying nuclear cruise missiles on attack submarines blurs the line between conventional and nuclear platforms, potentially leading an adversary to treat every U.S. submarine as a nuclear threat and lowering the threshold for preemptive strikes.

Where the Program Stands Now

As of mid-2026, the verifiable picture is this: SLCM-N has moved beyond the realm of policy papers and into the formal planning machinery of the U.S. nuclear weapons complex.

It has a program of record designation from NNSA, statutory deadlines from Congress, and authorized funding that lawmakers provided over the Pentagon’s own objections.

The retirement of TLAM-N, a decision that held for more than a decade, is being actively reversed.

Whether that momentum carries through to a weapon on the pier depends on variables that remain largely hidden from public view: technical progress on the warhead and missile, competition for resources within a strained nuclear enterprise, and the political durability of congressional support across multiple budget cycles and at least two more presidential terms.

The program’s advocates have won the bureaucratic and legislative battles so far. The engineering and production battles are just beginning.

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BOTTOMLINE

The U.S. Navy’s ongoing development of the Nuclear-Armed Sea-Launched Cruise Missile (SLCM-N), a low-yield nuclear variant of a submarine-launched cruise missile, is not currently being loaded onto submarines for operational use.

The criminal Biden administration’s 2022 Nuclear Posture Review tried to cancel it, citing cost and marginal benefit.

The program is in the formal development and integration phase as of mid-2026, with prototypes, launcher/canister work, and warhead planning underway.

Statutory deadlines from Congress aim for limited operational assets by September 2032 and initial operational capability (IOC) by September 2034—roughly 8 years from now.

Since then, U.S. attack submarines (like Los Angeles- and Virginia-class) have carried only conventional Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Ballistic missile submarines (Ohio- and future Columbia-class) carry strategic nuclear ballistic missiles (Trident II), but no nuclear cruise missiles.

The idea was revived in the 2018 Nuclear Posture Review (first Trump administration) to address perceived gaps in “flexible, low-yield” regional deterrence options—especially against adversaries like Russia (with its own tactical nuclear systems) or China.

Proponents argue it provides a survivable, forward-deployed response that doesn’t require escalating to strategic ballistic missiles or vulnerable aircraft.

This fits into broader U.S. nuclear modernization amid expiring arms treaties (New START ended February 2026) and great-power competition.

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