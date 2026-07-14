By Medeea Greere

July 14, 2026

Discover how the globalist order is fighting to keep its grip and why your future depends on the new American System. Read the shocking report!

Recent developments regarding Iran, shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, and the decisive actions of the Trump administration are not merely isolated military events.

Instead, they represent the dismantling of an old globalist order and the rise of a new “American System” of economics.

From peace talks to precision strikes, the current administration is navigating a complex web of international relations with a clear goal: establishing long-term stability and economic sovereignty.

REFORMING MIDDLE EAST POLICY: BEYOND THE MEDIA NARRATIVE

For years, the public has been bombarded with a specific narrative regarding conflict in the Middle East.

However, the reality on the ground tells a different story.

President Trump has consistently focused on creating a “Board of Peace” in the region, an initiative aimed at the economic development of areas like Gaza, often in direct conflict with traditional regional expectations.

The primary obstacle to this peace has long been the Iranian system.

For decades, Iran has engaged in what many describe as “permanent war” through proxies like Hamas and Hezbollah, while simultaneously pursuing nuclear capabilities.

The administration’s recent strategies, including Operation Midnight Hammer and Operation Epic Fury, were not designed as “forever wars.”

They were short, surgical military police actions intended to neutralize threats to global shipping and nuclear escalation.

The results of these actions are becoming clear: Hamas has dissolved its Gaza government, clearing the way for reconstruction, and Gulf states are pivoting toward cooperation with the United States.

By removing the immediate threat of Iranian interference, the map of the Middle East is being redrawn in favor of sovereign trade and regional stability.

THE ENERGY WAR: ENDING THE PETRO-DOLLAR SCHEME

To understand the conflict with Iran, one must understand the role of energy.

Energy is the ultimate dictator of global power.

Since 1971, the “petrodollar” market has dictated that oil and gas prices determine a nation’s success or failure, with profits often flowing through financial centers in London and Wall Street rather than benefiting the producing nations or their citizens.

The old globalist order thrived on what economists call a “terror premium.”

Conflict in the Middle East jacked up oil prices and insurance premiums, enriching an elite class of financiers while everyday citizens paid the price at the pump.

The Trump administration’s energy policy is a direct assault on this system.

By achieving energy self-sufficiency through the shale revolution and expanding production, the United States has broken the monopoly of the old oil-based globalist system.

This shift has pushed the old order—represented by figures like Mark Carney and the “Net Zero” climate alliances—into a state of managed decline.

The goal is to replace a system of artificial scarcity with one of abundant, affordable energy that fosters genuine industrial growth.

THE REBIRTH OF THE AMERICAN SYSTEM

The external conflicts we see are merely a “bit part” in a larger domestic and economic struggle.

The real war is between the “American System” of economics and a dying globalist financier system.

This American System focuses on building national economic capacity to benefit the working and middle classes.

According to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, the results of this shift are already visible in the data:

This is the core of the administration’s strategy: identifying national economic security as the foundation of statecraft.

By ensuring that trade and investment are strictly reciprocated and that the U.S. leads in emerging technologies, the administration is attempting to insulate the American household from global volatility.

THE NUCLEAR AND FUSION REVOLUTION

The final nail in the coffin of the old energy order is the coming revolution in nuclear and fusion technology.

The Department of Energy recently announced breakthroughs in miniaturized nuclear reactor designs.

These “small modular reactors” (SMRs) are poised to change everything, providing the massive amounts of energy required for AI data centers, advanced weapon systems, and even space travel.

Furthermore, the move toward deployable fusion power promises a future of nearly free, abundant energy.

This would effectively end the global “raw materials cartel” that has used energy prices to control developing nations for over a century.

By transitioning from old, “primitive” fuels to high-density nuclear and fusion power, the administration aims to spark a global industrial renaissance.

A CHOICE BETWEEN TWO FUTURES

As we approach pivotal moments in the nation’s history, the choice becomes clear.

On one side is a system that relies on propaganda, managed decline, and perpetual conflict to maintain control.

On the other is a vision of sovereign nations engaged in fair trade, powered by revolutionary technology and a commitment to the welfare of their own citizens.

The “American System” is not just about policy; it is about a fundamental shift in how we view the world.

It rejects the idea that America must be in a state of permanent decline and instead embraces a future of growth, innovation, and strength.

The conflict in Iran and the shifts in global energy markets are simply the labor pains of this new era.

To secure this future, the administration emphasizes that the “enemy within”—those who benefit from the old, extractive system—must be defeated through the power of an informed and active citizenry.

READ MORE:

War in the Middle East will become OBSOLETE once Low Energy Nuclear Reactions are allowed to flourish, providing low-cost energy to the world

War, Energy Departments Team Up to Advance Future of Nuclear Power, Military Base Energy Security

Iran, Middle East moves by President Trump have a hidden and brilliant strategy

What President Trump’s victory means for Ukraine, the Middle East, China, and the rest of the world

BOTTOMLINE

The United States (under President Trump) and Israel have been engaged in direct military action against Iran since late February 2026. This followed strikes tied to Iran’s nuclear program, which included the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in initial phases.

Iran responded with missile/drone attacks on Israel, U.S. bases in the region, and attempts to close or disrupt the Strait of Hormuz (a critical chokepoint for ~20% of global oil trade).

President Trump has repeatedly framed US actions as defensive and deterrent—aimed at protecting global trade, degrading threats, and creating leverage for peace—while stating he does not seek a prolonged war.

This fits patterns from President Trump’s first term: maximum pressure on Iran (sanctions, Soleimani strike), no new major US wars started, focus on deals from strength, and energy dominance.

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