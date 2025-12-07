By Steven Soarez

December 8, 2025

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you tried to sign up for government benefits using a completely made-up identity?

Most of us would assume the system would catch it immediately. Turns out, when it comes to Obamacare exchanges, that assumption is very, very wrong.

A recent federal investigation just dropped a bombshell that should make every taxpayer sit up and pay attention.

Investigators created fictitious people who don’t exist, handed them Social Security numbers that were either fake or never issued, and watched in disbelief as the vast majority sailed right through the approval process and started collecting generous subsidies.

Let’s start with the part that sounds almost too crazy to be true.

Government investigators built fake identities from scratch. We’re talking completely fabricated names, addresses that either belonged to nobody or were simply invented.

They submitted applications for health insurance through the federal marketplace.

And here’s where it gets wild: nine out of ten of these fake applicants got approved.

Not just approved for coverage, approved for thousands of dollars in monthly subsidies paid directly to insurance companies with your tax money.

In one testing round, every single fictitious applicant made it through.

In the expanded test the following year, eighteen out of twenty were still actively enrolled and pulling in over $10,000 per month combined in government subsidies.

Think about that for a second. People who literally don’t exist were getting better health coverage than many working Americans who pay full price.

How Bad Is This Problem, Really?

The numbers are honestly difficult to wrap your head around.

We’re not talking about a few isolated incidents or clerical errors.

The investigation found tens of thousands of Social Security numbers linked to impossible amounts of coverage.

One single number somehow managed to rack up the equivalent of seventy-one years of insurance across more than 125 different plans.

Seventy-one years. On one Social Security number.

Another year showed nearly 66,000 numbers connected to more than 365 days of subsidized coverage each. That’s mathematically impossible unless something is very, very wrong with the verification process.

The system is essentially writing blank checks to ghost patients while real families struggle with rising premiums.

And perhaps most troubling? More than $21 billion in subsidies went out without any evidence that they were ever reconciled through tax filings to verify eligibility.

That’s twenty-one billion dollars that might have gone to people who weren’t actually qualified to receive it.

Why Does This Keep Happening?

The official explanation from administrators is that they don’t want to deny coverage to legitimate applicants who might be victims of identity theft or simple data entry errors. Fair enough, in theory.

Nobody wants to punish real people for mistakes beyond their control.

But in practice, this “better safe than sorry” approach has created what can only be described as a fraudster’s paradise.

The system allows enrollment even when Social Security numbers are already in use elsewhere. Verification documents are supposed to be requested, but somehow fake applicants keep slipping through for months or even years.

It’s like leaving your front door unlocked because you don’t want to accidentally keep out invited guests. Sure, the good guys can get in easily, but so can everyone else.

Weak identity verification procedures

No real-time cross-checking against death records or incarceration status

Monthly rather than immediate duplicate detection

Subsidies paid upfront before full verification

Limited consequences for fraudulent applications

Each of these factors creates another hole in what should be an airtight system.

The Human Cost Behind the Numbers

It’s easy to get lost in billions and percentages, but let’s bring this down to earth.

Every dollar that goes to a fraudulent applicant is a dollar that could have helped someone who actually needs it.

It’s higher premiums for everyone else who plays by the rules. It’s eroded trust in government programs that many Americans genuinely depend on.

I’ve spoken with families paying $1,500 or more per month for private insurance while watching their tax dollars subsidize coverage for people who don’t exist.

The frustration is palpable, and honestly, completely understandable.

When the system rewards cheating while punishing honest taxpayers, something has gone fundamentally wrong.

This Isn’t New – It’s Worse

Here’s the part that should really concern everyone: this isn’t a new problem.

It’s the same problem investigators found a decade ago, only now the dollar amounts are massively larger.

The enhanced subsidies that were supposed to be temporary have supercharged the fraud potential. More money available means more incentive for bad actors, and the verification systems haven’t kept pace.

It’s like putting up a sign that says “Free Money – Honor System” and being surprised when people take advantage.

What Would Actually Fix This?

The solutions aren’t actually that complicated. They’re just politically difficult.

Require full documentation before any subsidies are paid Implement real-time verification with the Social Security Administration Stop paying subsidies upfront – make them retroactive after verification Create serious penalties for fraudulent applications Regular independent audits with public reporting

These aren’t radical ideas. They’re basic competence. Private insurance companies figured this out decades ago. There’s no reason government systems can’t do the same.

The technology exists. The only thing missing is the political will to prioritize fraud prevention over enrollment numbers.

The Bigger Picture

This scandal goes beyond just one program. It’s symptomatic of a broader issue with how we design and manage massive government benefit systems.

When the priority becomes maximizing enrollment at all costs, integrity inevitably suffers. When success is measured by how many people are signed up rather than how well the money is spent, these are the predictable results.

And make no mistake – this affects everyone.

Higher deficits mean higher interest rates or higher taxes down the road. Insurance companies raise premiums to offset their losses.

Trust in government institutions continues to erode.

The most frustrating part? Everyone saw this coming.

Critics warned about these exact vulnerabilities when the program was created. The fact that we’re still dealing with the same issues more than a decade later speaks volumes.

At some point, we have to ask ourselves: how many more billions need to disappear into fraudulent claims before we demand real accountability?

Because right now, the message being sent is clear: if you’re willing to cheat the Obamacare system, chances are you’ll get away with it.

And you’ll probably get better coverage than the honest taxpayers funding the whole thing.

That shouldn’t be controversial to say. It should be obvious.

But until something changes, the fraud will continue, the bills will keep growing, and American taxpayers will keep footing the tab for a system that can’t even verify if its beneficiaries are real people.

READ MORE:

MASSIVE OBAMACARE IDENTITY FRAUD: Non-Partisan Watchdog Finds Consumer Harm and Tens of Billions of Taxpayer Dollars Wasted in Health Care Fraud in Affordable Care Act Plans

Democrats Shut Down the Government to Obscure Obamacare’s Failures

MASSIVE! PRESIDENT TRUMP ORDERS BILLIONS IN HEALTHCARE MONEY TO BE TAKEN FROM INSURANCE ELITES AND SENT DIRECTLY TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE!

Breaking News: National Health Care Fraud Takedown Results in 324 Defendants Charged in Connection with Over $14.6 Billion in Alleged Fraud

BOTTOMLINE

A recent undercover investigation by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) examined vulnerabilities in the Affordable Care Act (ACA, commonly known as Obamacare) marketplaces, focusing on the advance premium tax credit (APTC) subsidies that help reduce insurance premiums for enrollees.

GAO submitted applications for fake applicants using invalid Social Security numbers (SSNs), fictitious documents, and no supporting for citizenship or income.

These results align with GAO’s earlier tests from 2014–2016, where nearly all fake applicants were approved, indicating that structural issues in eligibility verification have not been fully addressed despite program growth (APTC payments doubled from $53 billion in 2018 to $124 billion in 2024).

GAO noted that CMS’s 2018 fraud risk assessment is outdated, incomplete (e.g., it overlooked state-based marketplaces), and overstated control effectiveness.

No formal antifraud strategy was developed from it, leaving the program exposed to evolving threats like broker fraud incentivized by enhanced subsidies.

Share or comment on this article.

Your support is crucial in exposing fake news and in helping us defeat mass censorship.